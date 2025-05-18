"He is a Real Madrid AI spy", "We need to replace this bum" - Fans slam Barcelona star after their 3-2 loss to Villarreal

Barcelona fans on X have blasted Marc-Andre ter Stegen after he performed poorly during their 3-2 defeat against Villarreal. The two sides faced each other in their LaLiga clash at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday, May 18.

Villarreal got off to the perfect start, taking the lead in the fourth minute via Ayoze Perez's clinical finish. Fortunately for Barcelona, Lamine Yamal (38') and Fermin Lopez (45+5') netted one goal apiece to ensure the hosts led going into the break.

However, Villarreal quickly bounced back in the 50th minute, after Santi Comesana audaciously chipped a static Marc-Andre ter Stegen to level the scores. Tajon Buchanan then took full advantage of Ter Stegen slipping in front of the goal to slot home, sealing all three points for the visitors (80').

Hansi Flick opted to start Ter Stegen ahead of the impressive Wojciech Szczesny. However, the 33-year-old goalkeeper was often too late off his line and struggled to look convincing, garnering a match rating of just 4.6 by FotMob.

One fan posted:

"Ter Stegen is a Real Madrid AI spy that was sent to ruin Barcelona HE IS NOT A REAL PERSON WAKE UP PEOPLE"

Another fan chimed in:

"Ter stegen, no attempts to run out to make the goal smaller. No attempt to even save the ball. Just puts out one leg and one arm. Seriously, please, I’m on my knees. We need to replace this bum."

Other fans reacted below:

"WE CAN’T GO WITH TER STEGEN NEXT SEASON WTF IS THISSSSS," one fan posted

"Ter Stegen ruined half of Messi's career, and I refuse to let him do the same to Lamine Yamal. He must be stopped immediately," another added

"Ter Stegen is Barcelonas Kyle Walker," one fan typed

"We wouldn’t have won a single trophy had Ter Stegen played this season…" another tweeted

"That makes me happy" - Barcelona boss Hansi Flick explains what impressed him this season following Villarreal loss

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has admitted he is happy with his players due to their strengthened connection with the fans throughout the season. Despite losing 3-2 to Villarreal, the Blaugrana were able to celebrate in front of the home fans after winning the 2024-25 LaLiga title.

Following the game, Flick said (via @BarcaUniversal on X):

"These are the fruits of this season and their relationship with the fans. They've succeeded in creating more connection as the matches have progressed, and that makes me happy."

Barcelona remain at the summit of the league table with 85 points from 37 games, four points above second-placed Real Madrid. They have had a phenomenal season, winning the LaLiga title, Supercopa de Espana, and Copa del Rey.

The Blaugrana next face Athletic Club in their final game of the season on Sunday, May 25.

