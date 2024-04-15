“He realized too late” - Ian Wright slams Arsenal star for ‘switching off’ during 2-0 Aston Villa defeat 

Arsenal icon Ian Wright has blasted Gabriel Martinelli for switching off in the build-up to Aston Villa's opening goal. The Gunners suffered a 2-0 loss in their Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, April 14.

Arsenal failed to capitalize upon Liverpool's 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace earlier in the day as Unai Emery returned to haunt his former club, completing the league double over them.

The Villans defended well and struck late through Leon Bailey (84') and Ollie Watkins (87') to secure all three points. Mikel Arteta subbed on Gabriel Martinelli in the 67th minute to make an impact but the Brazilian winger failed to create any big chances or land a shot on target.

Moreover, Martinelli failed to mark Bailey, allowing the Villa attacker to arrive freely at the back post, where he converted Lucas Digne's cross to break the deadlock.

Wright was far from impressed by this and said (via METRO):

"Look at Martinelli, this is what we’ve been saying because Arsenal have been so good defensively this season. Everyone has been switched on but in this instance he switches off. Bailey is his man, that’s his man in this situation. He has to get closer to him, it’s as simple as that."

He added:

"Arsenal gave Villa too many opportunities late on and they took them. Martinelli switches off at the back post. He realised too late. That’s the difference. The margins are so small and the same thing happened against Bayern, a couple of lapses in concentration and they were punished."

The Gunners are now second in the league standings with 71 points from 32 games, two points behind leaders Manchester City.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provides injury update on Martin Odegaard following Aston Villa defeat

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted that Martin Odegaard suffered an injury and was unable to continue after he was subbed off in the 79th minute during their 2-0 loss to Aston Villa.

Odegaard had a decent game and was arguably the Gunners' best player offensively on Sunday. He created two big chances, had a pass accuracy of 86 percent, made three recoveries, and won five duels.

Arteta spoke to BBC after the game and said (via GOAL):

"He had a leg issue, that's why [he was taken off]."

The Gunners next face Bayern Munich in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, April 17. The scores are currently tied at 2-2.

