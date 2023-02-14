"He is really annoying" – Liverpool star Alisson names toughest player he ever faced

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has named West Ham United striker Michail Antonio as the toughest opponent he has ever faced.

Antonio, 32, has been a vital offensive option for the Hammers since arriving from Nottingham Forest for around £7 million in the summer of 2015. He has helped his side register sixth and seventh-placed finishes during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 Premier League seasons.

A mobile centre-forward blessed with heading and physicality, the 7-cap Jamaica international has dropped down in the pecking order this campaign. However, he is still a valuable squad member for his club.

Premier League @premierleague



talks us through his overhead kick against Man City in the latest episode of Uncut



@EASPORTSFIFA | preml.ge/7ci1b4 “Hold man off. Boom” @Michailantonio talks us through his overhead kick against Man City in the latest episode of Uncut “Hold man off. Boom” 😅@Michailantonio talks us through his overhead kick against Man City in the latest episode of Uncut 🎬@EASPORTSFIFA | 🔗 preml.ge/7ci1b4 https://t.co/oQdttlysQ9

When asked about the toughest player he has ever faced in his career, Alisson told the Professional Footballers Association (PFA):

"I could say so many but I would say, he is really annoying. Michail Antonio. The guy is too strong. Set-pieces are hard against him."

Alisson, who joined Liverpool from AS Roma for £66 million in 2018, is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world. The 30-year-old Brazilian has helped his side lift seven trophies, including the 2019-20 Premier League title and the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League crown.

Overall, Alisson has registered 95 clean sheets in 213 appearances for Liverpool, conceding just 183 goals across all competitions so far.

Meanwhile, Antonio has scored 67 goals in 257 games for West Ham.

Michail Antonio and Callum Wilson backs under-fire Liverpool striker to regain form

Speaking on the BBC's Footballer's Football podcast, Michail Antonio and Callum Wilson defended under-fire Liverpool star Darwin Nunez.

Heaping praise on the Uruguayan striker, Antonio said:

"When we played him away at Anfield, some of his strikes were like: 'Ohhh!'. Left foot, right foot, hitting the target and making our keeper pull off some unbelievable saves. But it's stuff that I'm seeing on social media where he's just getting destroyed! But I was like I swear this guy has got around 10/12 goals this season!"

Wilson, who has been at Newcastle United since 2020, continued:

"He is young, he's 23 years old, and he has just come to the Premier League which is a difficult league. It's not a league for boys, it's a league for men and at the end of the day, he's come from a league which is a little bit different. It's going to take him time to adapt."

Backing the Liverpool summer signing to find his feet, Wilson added:

"But there's obviously no chill on social media. So any little thing that happens is becoming a big thing and he's going to see people laughing at him. And then it just makes you go more and more inward, especially at that age. He seems like a vibrant guy, like a no-nonsense guy, so he just has to stick his chest out and keep going."

Poll : 0 votes