Football fans on Twitter were impressed by Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez's cameo during Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup win against Australia in the Round of 16.

La Albiceleste managed to record a 2-1 win on Saturday, December 3, and advance to the knockout stages of the tournament.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Lionel Scaloni's team in the 35th minute of the game with a defense-splitting strike.

Martinez was introduced by Scaloni in the 50th minute of the game. The former Ajax man replaced Papu Gomez.

Since coming on, he was rock solid at the back for La Albiceleste. He won 100% of his aerial duels, an impressive statistic for a central defender whose height (5' 9") has been constantly under the scanner.

Martinez completed 86% of his attempted passes. He took 25 touches and completed 18 passes. The Manchester United centre-back further completed two long balls, made two clearances and made one crucial block.

Julian Alvarez scored for Scaloni's team in the 57th minute. However, Enzo Fernandez's own goal due to a massive deflection gave the Socceroos hope in the 77th minute.

Aziz Behich almost had his own Lionel Messi moment as he charged through the Argentine defense in the 82nd minute. His sliding shot was blocked by a heroic sliding tackle by Martinez.

Fans lauded the defender for his performance as many acknowledged that Martinez is a very good defender.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Lisandro Martinez earned Argentina a ticket to the last eight of the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

What's next for Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Argentina v Australia: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Argentina will be back in action on December 9 as Lionel Scaloni's side will face the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Louis van Gaal's team are coming off a 3-1 win against the USA in their last 16 clash.

Given the quality of matches in the previous World Cup meetings between the two sides, fans can expect a game of the highest quality. They last met in the the semi-finals of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, where Argentina emerged winners in a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw.

Scaloni's side missed Angel Di Maria in the clash against Australia. He is one of the more creative players for the South American. Whether the Juventus winger will be fit to take on the mighty Dutch remains to be seen.

