"He really deserves this", "Am I dreaming?" - Real Madrid fans react as 24-year-old star named in XI to face Braga in UCL

Fans have reacted to Brahim Diaz starting for Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu against Braga in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (November 8).

Diaz, 24, has made nine appearances for Los Blancos this season, scoring once, but has started just once. However, Carlo Ancelotti has handed the Spaniard his second start of the season against Braga.

With summer signing Jude Bellingham dropping to the bench because of a recent knock, Ancelotti has gone back to the 4-3-3 formation. Fans reckon Diaz has got a deserved start against Braga, with one tweeting:

"I'm so happy for Brahim. He really deserves this."

"Brahim is starting. Am I dreaming?"

Having won their opening three games, Ancelotti's side are on the cusp of the knockouts. All three points at home against Braga at the Bernabeu will confirm the same for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti dismisses notion of over-reliance on Jude Bellingham for goals

Jude Bellingham has made a sparkling start to life at Los Blancos.

Carlo Ancelotti has dismissed the perception that Real Madrid are being over-reliant for goals on new signing Jude Bellingham.

The English midfielder has made a rousing start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu since arriving this summer from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth €103 million. In 14 outings across competitions, Bellingham has bagged 13 goals and three assists.

However, the 20-year-old picked up a knock in the goalless home draw with Rayo Vallecano at the weekend. Ancelotti, though, said that his side are not overdependent on the Englishman for goals (as per Managing Madrid):

“We have many attacking resources. We created with Valverde, Vinícius, Joselu and Rodrygo. We just lacked some in the finishing. I’m not worried that we didn’t score.”

The Italian also said that fatigue is not a concern for the players at the moment, adding:

“I think today’s performance shows the opposite. In terms of energy, the level was high. I didn’t see fatigue in the players.”

Real Madrid are two points adrift of surprise leaders Girona (31) after 12 La Liga games.