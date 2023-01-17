"He really enjoys his football" – Ray Parlour names current Arsenal player he would love to play with

Arsenal great Ray Parlour has identified Martin Odegaard as a current Gunners player he would have loved to play with during his career.

Odegaard, 24, has established himself as one of the standout stars in the Premier League since arriving from Real Madrid for £30 million in the summer of 2021. He has helped the north London outfit mount a shock Premier League title challenge in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

A left-footed operator renowned for his flair and vision, the Norwegian has been in stellar form for Arsenal this season. So far, he has scored eight goals and laid out five assists in 17 Premier League matches.

Premier League @premierleague Martin Odegaard is having an incredible season Martin Odegaard is having an incredible season 👏 https://t.co/RJjPLux1zz

In an interview with Lord Ping, Parlour was asked which Arsenal star he would have loved to have as a teammate. He replied:

"There are just so many good players to choose from. You could argue [Bukayo] Saka on the right side has been brilliant, but one player that has really stepped up, who is probably a bargain considering how much they bought him for, is Martin Odegaard."

Heaping huge praise on Odegaard, Parlour continued:

"He scored a goal yesterday. He's always on the ball, always on the half-turn, and is always chasing. He's been the skipper now for the club as well. I really like the way he plays with a smile on his face. He really enjoys his football, he is never injured always."

Sharing his thoughts on the Arsenal captain, Parlour added:

"30 million pounds is an absolute steal. If I was a ball-winning player in midfield, I would always look out to see Odegaard make something happen. So, I think he's been a joy to watch and he's a really good lad as well. I've met him on a few occasions and he's a down-to-earth and a good guy. It will be Odegaard for me."

Ray Parlour opines on Arsenal forward's future at the Premier League outfit

In the same interview, Ray Parlour was asked about Bukayo Saka's future with the north London outfit. He responded:

"I'm hoping that Bukayo Saka does stay at Arsenal. The most important thing for them is trying to sign young players like Emile Smith Rowe, [Gabriel] Martinelli and [William] Saliba. Currently, all the young players are coming to the end of their contracts and it is key to sign them because they are the future of Arsenal."

Parlour hoped that Saka would put pen to a contract extension, adding:

"I'm hoping that Saka signs as he is such an important player and very good on the ball. He has a great work rate as well and can play in any position that you put him in. He is quite versatile."

Saka, 21, has registered 30 goals and 36 assists in 156 appearances for Mikel Arteta's side since his professional debut in November of 2018.

Poll : 0 votes