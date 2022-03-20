"He was really fatigued" - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta explains why he decided to take off star forward in Aston Villa win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has explained why he brought off Bukayo Saka during the Gunners' narrow Premier League win over Aston Villa on Saturday.

The Gunners saw out a 1-0 win over the Villains to pull four points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification. They also have a game in hand.

Saka was the only scorer in a tense game with scoring opportunities at a premium as Arsenal strengthened their grip on fourth place. The winger was substituted in the second half despite his impressive performance. Arteta has now explained why the youngster was taken off.

The Arsenal manager told reporters (via The Boot Room):

"He was really fatigued as well; against Liverpool he had an issue with his hip; he’s played a lot of minutes, and you could tell, and we don’t want to risk it."

He continued:

"He needs to go away with England now, and we decided that the best thing to do was take him off.”

Saka will be part of Gareth Southgate's England squad to take on Switzerland and Cote d'Ivoire this week.

The attacker will look to build on his impressive form for Arsenal that has seen him touted by many as a contender to make the Premier League team of the season.

Does Arsenal's Bukayo Saka need more protection?

Saka (centre) has been targeted throughout the season.

Given Saka's tremendous skill and agility on the ball, it goes without reason he's targeted by opposition defenders. On many this season, defenders have put in cynical fouls to stop the youngster.

Following Saturday's game, Saka was asked about his decision to speak to the referee after incurring a bloody ankle during the game. Saka said (via BT Sport):

"Sometimes I need a bit more protection when players are purposely trying to kick me. That's all I was letting him know."

Saka has been targeted many times this season, but he hasn't always received the protection from referees. Given his huge importance to England and Arsenal, perhaps the attacker might need more help to rein in fouls on him.

The 20-year-old is the Gunners' most fouled player (43) and is among the top ten in the Premier League. Arteta also reacted to Saka giving a word to referee Andy Madley following Saturday's game. He said (via Irish Examiner):

“He probably told him what he felt from the pitch. I think the referees try to do their best, but we have to listen to the players – they are the reason why we’re all here. I honestly haven’t seen it (Mings tackle) on the video, but my impression in the game from the reaction of the players was that they had to review it on VAR, and they said it was reviewed, so it’s done."

Saka is up to ten goals across competitions for the Gunners this season.

