"He really is the glue"- Kevin Campbell suggests Arsenal star gets unwarranted hate from supporters

Former Arsenal footballer Kevin Campbell has praised Gunners forward Alexandre Lacazette.

Lacazette put in an industrious performance during his side's 1-0 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers last Thursday (February 10). However, the striker received a lot of criticism after failing to finish off a glorious one-on-one opportunity, which he sent wide of the far post.

Arsenal, who were down to 10 men after Gabriel Martinelli's red card, could have done with a two-goal cushion. Instead, they held on to keep Wolves at bay and pick up a nervy victory at the Molineux.

Mikel Arteta's men are now sixth in the Premier League with 39 points from 22 matches. They are just two points behind fourth-placed West Ham United, with three games in hand over the Hammers.

After the game, Campbell stated that Lacazette holds the Gunners' frontline together and helps the players around him. He said (as quoted by HITC):

“A lot of people give Lacazette stick. But he really is the glue at the top end of the pitch. He really is. I know he struggles to be that guy. The goalscorer. But his all-round game helps the youngsters so much.”

However, Lacazette's inability to score on a regular basis will likely continue to draw criticism.

Arteta's well-documented spat with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saw the Gabonese forward depart Arsenal in the winter transfer window. This effectively left Lacazette as the Gunners' most experienced available forward.

Eddie Nketiah is also in the first-team squad but has often looked a little out of his depth in Premier League encounters.

Alexandre Lacazette looks likely to leave Arsenal in the summer

It is worth noting that Alexandre Lacazette's contract with Arsenal expires at the end of the season. As things stand, there hasn't been any indication from either party that the Frenchman will stay on at the club.

With the Gunners moving to a more youth-driven set-up under Arteta, it looks extremely likely that Lacazette will leave the Emirates Stadium on a free transfer. The club are likely to try and buy a younger striker in the summer. Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak has been touted as one of the primary options on their shortlist.

Overall, Lacazette has made 193 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions since joining them from Olympique Lyon for around £50 million in 2017. He has scored 70 goals and laid out 33 assists in those matches.

The 30-year-old played a starring role in the Gunners' run to the 2018-19 UEFA Europa League final. He also helped them win the FA Cup in the 2019-20 campaign.

