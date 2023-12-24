"He was really good, particularly second half" - Gary Neville praises under-fire Arsenal star for his performance against Liverpool 

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has hailed Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya for his performance during the Gunners' 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, December 23.

Mikel Arteta and Co. were underdogs coming into the Premier League clash, as they had not won at Anfield since 2012. However, Gabriel Magalhaes broke the deadlock in the fourth minute with a towering header.

Mohamed Salah leveled the scores in the 29th minute with an exceptional strike, beating Raya at his near post. The Reds had their opportunities to win the game in the second half. However, both Harvey Elliott and Trent Alexander-Arnold were denied by the woodwork.

Neville reserved praise for Raya following the game, telling Sky Sports (via METRO):

"From an Arsenal point of view, I think they will be happy, it’s a step forward, getting a point here at Anfield. I think the question marks over the goalkeeper will subside slightly because I think he was really good, particularly second half."

David Raya has come under criticism for his nervy performances in goal after usurping Aaron Ramsdale's spot in Arsenal's starting XI. The Spaniard had a good game against Liverpool, making two saves, four high claims, and 11 recoveries.

Gary Neville delivers verdict on Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus after Liverpool draw

Gary Neville has admitted he admires Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus, likening the Brazilian to Manchester United greats Wayne Rooney and Carlos Tevez. However, the Sky Sports pundit also claimed that Jesus doesn't have the killer instinct in front of goal.

Jesus had a decent game against Liverpool with his pressing, link-up play, and creativity. However, he failed to look threatening in front of goal, landing just one shot on target from four opportunities. The Brazilian was also dispossessed four times and lost eight duels.

Neville said (via HITC):

“I actually love Jesus, I really love him, honestly. I think he’s a brilliant player. I’d love to play with him; he’s got a bit of Rooney in him, he’s got a bit of Tevez in him, he’s got a bit of everything but he hasn’t got that instinct in front of goal and sometimes he’s everywhere you don’t want him."

Jesus has been decent so far this season for Arsenal, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in 19 appearances across all competitions.

However, the Gunners may look to sign a more prolific goalscorer in the January transfer window. They have been linked with the likes of Ivan Toney and Dominic Solanke in recent weeks (via ESPN).

