"He is really intelligent" - Ex-Real Madrid boss snubs Pep Guardiola as he names best manager in the world

Former Real Madrid boss Fabio Capello recently snubbed Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to name Carlo Ancelotti the best manager in the world. The Los Blancos manager has a long and storied career in football, during which he has won league titles in all five European leagues (England, Spain, Germany, Italy, and France).

Ad

In a recent discussion with The Daily Mail, Capello hailed his compatriot's versatility and continued success. He said via The Metro:

"Carlo. Carlo Ancelotti is the best manager in the world. Wherever he has managed, they have won. I like him because he can play different styles with different players. He is really intelligent. It’s not, 'This style is my style and that’s it.' He makes wine with different grapes."

Ad

Trending

The Real Madrid boss is having another season competing at the highest European football levels. Los Blancos are in the race to retain their LaLiga and UEFA Champions League crowns. His side face Arsenal in the quarterfinals of the Champions League and they sit level on points with top-placed Barcelona in LaLiga.

Carlo Ancelotti remains contracted to Madrid until the summer of 2026. In his 220 games, he has averaged 2.28 points per game and led the side to two La Ligas and as many UEFA Champions Leagues since returning in 2021.

Ad

When Pep Guardiola hailed Real Madrid boss' Champions League pedigree

In 2023, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hailed Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti for his unique success in the UEFA Champions League. The Italian is the most successful manager in the competition's history, with five title wins and two wins as a player.

In an interview at the time, the Catalan tactician admitted he did not feel he could match the legendary Italian in the UEFA Champions League. Guardiola said via SPORTbible:

Ad

"I cannot beat him because I won one as a footballer player but he as a football player won three or four more. You can never beat Ancelotti when it comes to Champions League trophies. I am younger than him so I have more time but honestly it is not a target."

Since the Catalan's interview, Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid have knocked Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the subsequent two UEFA Champions Leagues. The Italian is in the quarterfinal of this season's competition and looks to lift the competition for the sixth time in his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback