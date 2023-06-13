"He was really the leader, the big boss" - Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate heaps praise on departing Reds star

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has spoken about the influence and leadership James Milner gave the Merseyside club.

Milner is departing Anfield after eight glorious seasons with the Reds. The veteran midfielder made 332 appearances across competitions, scoring 26 goals and providing 46 assists. He won the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup during his time on Merseyside.

Konate was asked about his adaption to life in English football with Liverpool by RMC Sport's Jeremie Rothen. He namedropped Milner as being the 'big boss' during his time playing with the 37-year-old:

"I was also lucky to be with James Milner, who is leaving us this season. He was really the leader, the big boss. I have never seen that in my life; it was amazing! I learned a lot from him."

Konate joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig in 2021 for €40 million. He has impressed in the early stages of his Anfield career, making 95 appearances across competitions. The Frenchman helped Jurgen Klopp's side keep nine clean sheets in 24 games this season.

The French international feels Milner's departure would leave the Reds short of a leader in the dressing room. The Englishman is renowned for his professionalism and has been instrumental in the side's recent success under Klopp.

Milner is set to join Brighton & Hove Albion once his contract with the Merseysiders expires at the end of the month. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the veteran midfielder will sign a one-year deal at the Amex.

Arthur Melo keen on Premier League return after disappointing Liverpool loan spell

Arthur has headed back to Juventus following his unsuccessful loan spell.

Arthur Melo spent the season on loan at Liverpool from Serie A giants Juventus. He arrived last summer when Klopp was in desperate need of a midfielder amid injuries to Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita. The Reds paid a £4 million loan fee for the Old Lady midfielder.

However, Arthur suffered a torn quad just a month into his loan spell at Anfield. The Brazilian missed most of the season, featuring just once across competitions.

Nevertheless, the 26-year-old is still reportedly eyeing a return to English football. The Daily Mail reports that Arthur is keen on heading back to the Premier League, as he's deemed surplus to requirements at the Allianz Stadium.

Arthur has two years left in his contract with Juventus and is valued at €15 million by Transfermarkt. Liverpool have a €37.5 million buy option in his loan deal but will likely not take that up.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes