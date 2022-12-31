"He is really raising the limits at Manchester United" - Erik ten Hag heaps praise on 'magnificent' superstar 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has lavished praise on defensive midfielder Casemiro. The Dutch boss stated that he was extremely happy that Real Madrid let go of the Brazilian in the summer, facilitating a transfer to Old Trafford.

Manchester United signed Casemiro from Real Madrid in the summer in a deal worth £70 million (via Sky Sports). Los Blancos secured the services of Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco, allowing the Brazil international to move to Manchester.

More from Ten Hag on Casemiro below: "You need the right player, and definitely, we have the right player."More from Ten Hag on Casemiro below:

The Red Devils secured an emphatic 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest on December 27 as Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and Fred got on the scoresheet.

Casemiro put on a stellar performance in front of Manchester United fans at Old Trafford, which earned him the Player of the Match award.

Following the encounter, Ten Hag spoke about Real Madrid's decision to sell Casemiro in the summer. The Dutch boss said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I am happy they did! But you see also at the World Cup he is a magnificent player. My analysis before the season was we needed that 6 position and he is fulfilling that position."

Ten Hag added:

"In pre-season, we had a lot of discussions but you need the right player and we definitely have the right player. I am really happy for Manchester United, for this team to have him because he is really raising the limits for Manchester United."

The Red Devils find themselves fifth in the Premier League table following their victory over Nottingham Forest. UEFA Champions League places are within arm's reach as ten Hag's side have a game in hand and are only one point behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

"We are looking for the right player" - Erik ten Hag hints at Manchester United transfer activity in January

The Dutch boss has hinted at potential transfer activity for the Red Devils in the upcoming January transfer window. Ten Hag stated that the Red Devils will be looking to strengthen the squad, but will also search for the right player that suits their criteria.

Ahead of United's fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers on 31 December, ten Hag said (per the club's official website):

"I think we have a squad. We have the players who are matching our criteria. But with all the games that are coming, it is tough competition in all the leagues. So, you need players, you need numbers to cover."

"We need good quality players, not only numbers, to cover that and also that you need competition. And you need also that you can make tactical choices. So, we are looking for the right player for our squad and has to match our sporting criteria but also our financial criteria."

Manchester United were busy this summer signing the likes of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Antony, and Lisandro Martinez, among others. It remains to be seen what the Red Devils have planned for the upcoming winter window.

