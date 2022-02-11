“He is really s**t” – Rafael van der Vaart’s hilarious rant about Manchester United star on live TV resurfaces

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has come under heavy criticism from Tottenham favorite Rafael Van der Vaart. The legend has been far from impressed with the United captain’s performances and described the player as not being good enough.

Van der Vaart did not hold back the punches when he spoke to Dutch TV channel Ziggo Sport last year about the player, telling them:

"I talk about Harry Maguire so much, so I try to avoid him. But he is really s**t. I have said this so often."

"I can't get away from the fact United have paid €90m for him. That's how much he cost!"

"Where did they look for him? You'll find players like him at any amateur club in Holland."

"I think it is unbelievable. He is no top-class defender - and he demonstrates this every week."

"If you go out and sign players like him, I can understand why you end up having financial problems."

It is little surprise that these comments ridiculing the star have resurfaced, as Maguire has continued to struggle to find form. He has held on to the Manchester United armband, despite calls from sections of the fan base calling for him to lose his position as captain.

The English defender has not had the glowing success that was expected since his arrival at Manchester United and the Red Devils might do well to consider another option for the captaincy.

Manchester United are keen on Luis Enrique as permanent manager: Reports

According to reports from the Sun, Manchester United are very interested in hiring Luis Enrique as the next permanent manager at Old Trafford. This comes as something of a surprise, with PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax boss Eric ten Hag both maintaining strong links to the position.

The reports come after United's failure to secure a win against Burnley, which has placed more focus on the importance of a more permanent manager. Ralf Rangnick has not been able to dramatically improve the side's dwindling performances, although he is expected to push the club up the Premier League table.

Other managers like Zinedine Zidane were linked to the Old Trafford post. However, former Tottenham manager Pochettino is seen as the most likely candidate to join United. If these reports are to be believed, the former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique may take over the helm at the club.

