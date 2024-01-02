“He is really struggling” - Jamie Carragher explains why 22-year-old Arsenal star has failed to live up to expectations this season

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has explained why Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli has struggled this season.

Before departing for Bayer Leverkusen in the summer, midfielder Granit Xhaka was given the responsibility of occupying the attacking midfield space on the left-hand side by the Gunners. He made 36 Premier League starts and remained a constant presence for Martinelli to build up a relationship with down the left flank.

However, the Brazil international has had multiple players performing the role this season, including Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and Leandro Trossard. Theorizing that this could be a reason for the 22-year-old's poor start to the season, Carragher told Sky Sports:

“I keep mentioning Martinelli because of the front four, he is really struggling. They had Xhaka in that position last season, the fixed 8 on the left-hand side, Odegaard was to the right."

“This season, at times Trossard has played there, Declan Rice has played there, Havertz has played there. So, I don’t think that is helping Martinelli.”

Martinelli has made 18 league appearances this season, bagging two goals and assists each. He's also appeared thrice in the UEFA Champions League, where he's bagged two goals and an assist.

With Havertz's good run of form off-late, he will likely be preferred in the role consistently in 2024. Should that be the case, it would allow Martinelli to strike a formidable relationship with the German midfielder down Arsenal's left.

Arsenal willing to loan out Reiss Nelson in January- Reports

Arsenal are reportedly willing to let Reiss Nelson complete a loan deal in January. Football Insider claims that multiple Premier League clubs are interested in a short-term deal for the English winger.

The 24-year-old attacker penned a new contract last July that will keep him at the Emirates till 2027. Hence, the north Londoners are not keen on selling Nelson permanently.

However, the academy product may be looking for game time, having been used largely as a squad player this campaign. Nelson has made nine substitute appearances in the Premier League, racking up a playing time of 100 minutes.

Should he decide to remain with Mikel Arteta's side for the rest of the season, he will have to battle it out with Gabriel Martinelli for minutes. Amid the latter's poor run of form, Nelson may just get a look in for Arsenal's upcoming fixtures.