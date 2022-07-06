"He was really surprised by the impact" - Fabrizio Romano says Jurgen Klopp couldn't believe how good one Liverpool player is 

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was thoroughly impressed by Darwin Nunez’s performances against the Reds in the Champions League quarter-finals last season.

The Uruguayan forward, who joined the English giants from Benfica in a €75 million deal this summer, was the Eagles’ standout performer in their Champions League campaign last season.

In 10 Champions League games for Benfica, Nunez scored six times, with two of them coming against Liverpool in the quarter-finals. The 23-year-old was arguably the best player on the pitch in the second leg clash at Anfield, scoring once.

On his YouTube channel (via HITC), Romano revealed how Nunez’s performances impressed Klopp, claiming that the German could not believe how good he was. The transfer guru said:

“This Darwin Nunez story started a long time ago. It’s true that Darwin had a fantastic impact against Liverpool in the Champions League games and Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of checking players in the real games in the face-to-face games, with his own Liverpool and he was really surprised by the impact of this fantastic striker.”

Overall, Nunez took part in 41 games for Benfica across competitions in the 2021-22 season, registering 34 goals and four assists.

All eyes will be on Liverpool newboy Darwin Nunez next season

Having sold Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich this summer, the Reds have a vacancy in attack, with Nunez now expected to fill that void.

Over the last six years, Mane mesmerized the Anfield faithful with his dazzling runs, superb goals, and excellent work rate. Filling in adequately for him would not be an easy task for Nunez.

Luckily for him, Klopp has a knack for bringing out the best in young strikers, and he shouldn’t have much trouble molding Nunez according to his needs.

Pacey, prolific and efficient, the Uruguay star already has enough natural talent to be a hit at Anfield.

All Klopp needs to do is teach him the tempo of his heavy metal system and he could have another superstar on his hands.

