"He really wants to play" - Ralf Rangnick rates Real Madrid superstar David Alaba's chances of making Euro 2024 amid ACL injury

Austria boss Ralf Rangnick thinks it would take a 'small miracle' for Real Madrid star David Alaba to be available for this summer's European Championships.

Alaba has spent three months on the sidelines after suffering a cruciate ligament tear. He twisted his left knee in Los Blancos's 4-1 win against Villarreal in La Liga on (December 17)

The 31-year-old will miss the rest of Real Madrid's campaign and is doubtful to appear at Euro 2024. An ACL injury usually takes six to nine months to heal and the European Championships in Germany start in June.

Rangnick gave an honest assessment of Alaba's situation but highlighted how much Austria's captain wants to play at the Euros. He said (via Madrid Xtra):

"David Alaba to the Euros? We have to be realistic with him. It would be a small miracle if he makes it. If anyone can do it, it's David. He's doing everything he can. He really wants to play in this Euros."

Alaba is vital for Rangick's Austria and was instrumental as they booked their ticket to Germany. He made six appearances during their qualifying campaign, helping Das Team keep two clean sheets while chipping in with an assist.

Real Madrid were handed a massive blow when Alaba sustained his injury. Carlo Ancelotti's side were already without Eder Militao who also is nursing an ACL injury.

The former Bayern Munich defender had appeared 17 times across competitions. He helped the La Liga giants keep six clean sheets and contributed two assists.

Carlo Ancelotti reportedly wants Real Madrid to sign Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite amid Alaba's injury

Carlo Ancelotti admires Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite.

Real Madrid are reportedly in the race to sign Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite. The young English defender's stock is growing in the Premier League with consistent performances for the Toffees.

HITC reports that Ancelotti has recommended Branthwaite to his recruitment team at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Italian coach was at Goodison Park during the England U21 international's time playing in the Premier League club's youth system.

Branthwaite, 21, has appeared 31 times across competitions this season, helping Everton keep 10 clean sheets. He's also on Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle United's radar.

Ancelotti could be set to bolster his defense this summer amid the injury toll that has plagued his backline this season. Alaba and Militao's lengthy spells on the sidelines have been an issue.

Antonio Rudiger has also dealt with a hamstring problem this season. This has led to Aurelien Tchouameni dropping into defense from midfield.

Real Madrid will have to fork out around £70 million for Branthwaite but this could change due to Everton's ownership uncertainty. He has three years left on his contract at Goodison Park.