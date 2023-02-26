"He did really well" - Mikel Arteta heaps praise on Arsenal star after Leicester City win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta heaped praise on Leandro Trossard following the Gunners' 0-1 win against Leicester City.

The Gunners secured a crucial 1-0 win over Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday, February 25 with Gabriel Martinelli scoring the all-important winner.

Leandro Trossard, who joined Arsenal from Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion in the January transfer window, provided the assist for the Brazil international's winner.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta heaped praise on the Belgium international for his overall involvement in the game.

The Arsenal manager also highlighted Trossard's close control in tight areas and his ability to find teammates. Arteta said, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“He did really well. I think he was really good, I think he got involved in many situations that could have ended up in many more big chances, he was involved in the incredible goal that he scored that was disallowed, involved in the goal of Gabi, the pass that he played to him, he’s so good in small spaces, tight spaces, with his creativity to open people up and I’m really happy with him.”

Trossard has made a solid impact at the Emirates following his January switch from Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal worth £21 million plus add-ons.

The Belgian has been used mostly off the bench by Arteta thus far. He has scored a total of one goal and one assist in seven appearances across competitions.

Prior to his move to the north London club, the 28-year-old contributed with seven goals and three assists in 17 games for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Paul Merson lauds ‘Henry-style’ Arsenal star after Gunners’ win at Leicester

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson hailed Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli's performance during the Gunners' 1-0 away win against Leicester City on February 25.

Martinelli scored the only goal of the game at the start of the second half to hand his side a crucial 1-0 win over the Foxes.

Paul Merson compared the Brazil international to Arsenal legend Thierry Henry following his sensational goal. He said (via The Boot Room):

"What a finish, Martinelli runs onto it, brings himself around, Henry-style, and bends it into the far corner, it’s a great finish. But then he gets a stamp on the knee after that. Should be alright though Jeff. Great start to the second half.”

Martinelli has been in great form this season having already scored 10 goals and has provided three assists in 32 matches across competitions.

