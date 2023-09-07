"He rejected the big teams" - Turkish club's president claims Sofyan Amrabat 'waited' for move to club before joining Manchester United

Galatasaray president Erden Timur has admitted that Sofyan Amrabat was close to joining his team just before his move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils were in pursuit of Amrabat for large parts of the summer transfer window and the player also reportedly drew interest from other teams, including Galatasaray and Liverpool. Apparently, the Turkish club came very close to signing him.

Timur said, via CNN Turkey (h/t GOAL):

"We largely agreed with Sofyan Amrabat. With Fiorentina, we were at a level where we could reach a point. Manchester United came on Wednesday evening and as the player has said before, his former manager was also there… He rejected the big teams and waited for us, but it didn’t happen."

Manchester United eventually signed the Morocco international on deadline day for a €10 million loan fee. They have the option to make the move permanent at the end of the season for €25 million.

Amrabat, 27, has experience working under Erik ten Hag during their time together in the Netherlands at Utrecht. He has yet to play a single competitive game this season for either Fiorentina or Manchester United.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, shifted their focus to signing Tanguy Ndombele from Tottenham Hotspur on a loan deal.

Manchester United's Sofyan Amrabat talks about Erik ten Hag's role in his career

Sofyan Amrabat recently spoke about Erik ten Hag's impact on his career during their time together in the Eredivisie.

The Moroccan midfielder came through the Dutch club's youth academy and became a regular under Ten Hag in the 2015-16 season. Overall, he played 50 times under the Dutchman across two seasons.

Speaking in his first interview after signing for Manchester United, Amrabat told the club's official website:

"It was very important because I was very young. I was 18, 19 years old and he gave me the chance to play in the first team with Utrecht. "We had a fantastic time, a really good season. I learned a lot from him. So maybe he's one of the most important people in my career for now."

Amrabat has been a dependable defensive midfielder for teams such as Feyenoord, Hellas Verona and Fiorentina since then. But it was his display at the 2022 FIFA World Cup that really drew clubs' attention towards him.

Amrabat played in all seven games for his team in Qatar as they recorded a continent-best fourth-placed finish at the tournament.