"He rejected Liverpool's request for an X-ray" - Manager says 29-year-old Reds superstar played through injury for his country 

Egypt manager Ehad Galal has claimed that Mohamed Salah "rejected Liverpool's request" for a scan and played with an injury in their win over Guinea.

The Pharaohs scraped a 1-0 victory over Naby Keita's side in an African Cup of Nations qualifier, with Salah playing the full 90 minutes.

Squawka @Squawka Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in at least 28 more Premier League goals than any other player since joining Liverpool in 2017/18. Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in at least 28 more Premier League goals than any other player since joining Liverpool in 2017/18. 👑 https://t.co/SeRVI9McLB

The big international clash took place just eight days after the Reds' Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid, which concluded a gruelling season for Jurgen Klopp's side, in which they played 63 games.

Salah made 51 appearances across the campaign, but limped off in last month's FA Cup final victory over Chelsea after suffering an apparent groin injury.

The Merseyside club insisted that Salah should undergo a scan, but the 29-year-old reportedly rejected that request.

Egpyt boss Galal told reporters (as quoted by KingFut):

“Salah was suffering from an injury and played through it. He rejected Liverpool’s request for an X-ray before the game and will now undergo it.”

The north African side face Ethiopia and South Korea within the next eight days, so it will be interesting to see how Salah's game management is handled in those two encounters.

Egypt have endured a difficult 2022 so far after losing the African Cup of Nations final to Senegal, before missing out on this year's World Cup by losing on penalties to the same opposition.

Mohamed Salah @MoSalah Being recognised by the fans and by the sports journalists in the same season is something special that I will never forget. I would however give all those personal awards up for a chance at replaying that final, but that is not how football works. Being recognised by the fans and by the sports journalists in the same season is something special that I will never forget. I would however give all those personal awards up for a chance at replaying that final, but that is not how football works. https://t.co/vOoXZgl9MK

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah reportedly offered Barcelona transfer promise

The winger enjoyed an incredible campaign for his club as he won the PFA Fans Player of the Year award.

However, with just a year left on his current deal, speculation is mounting that Salah is stalling on signing a new deal so he can leave on a free transfer next summer.

The Mirror has reported that La Liga giants Barcelona have issued Salah a promise that he can join their evolving project next year when his time is up at Anfield.

The Blaugrana are set for a squad overhaul which will be part funded by selling their stadium naming rights to music streaming giants Spotify.

According to the report, manager Xavi Hernandez is already confident of picking up Bayern Munich's goalscoring superstar Robert Lewandowski this summer, and they have held talks with Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves.

Salah's potential move would be a major blow to Klopp's team, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that fellow forward Sadio Mane is keen to leave the club this summer, with Bayern Munich said to be one of the interested clubs.

GOAL @goal Mohamed Salah has been told by Barcelona he can move to Camp Nou in 2023, claims the Mirror ✍️ Mohamed Salah has been told by Barcelona he can move to Camp Nou in 2023, claims the Mirror ✍️ https://t.co/JVdvSeUJxt

