“He would be more relaxed at Manchester United” – Paul Parker believes 25-year-old midfielder ‘needs’ Old Trafford switch

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker believes Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong should join the Red Devils this summer.

The Manchester Evening News has reported that the 25-year-old is incoming manager Erik ten Hag's number one summer transfer target. The pair have previously worked together at Ajax before de Jong moved to Barcelona in 2019.

United will be desperate for a new midfielder. The likes of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic are set to leave Old Trafford this summer with the former's contract expiring.

Parker believes that de Jong should make the jump to Manchester United, as he told India Betting:

“The Barcelona fans didn’t take to him straight away. They didn’t like him, wouldn’t accept him. So maybe he would be more relaxed (at Manchester United) especially working with somebody who he knows and trusts. And I think he needs that around him.”

He added:

“Erik Ten Hag also needs those players around him, the ones who are going to go in the dressing room and correct a few of the other players. Not by words, but by action. By the way they train and the way they play.”

De Jong has become an integral part of Xavi Hernandez's side in recent months. The Dutch international has made 46 appearances this term across competitions, scoring four goals and making five assists.

Paul Parker wants to see Manchester United "playing together as a team"

It has been a torrid season for the Red Devils. They could end up playing in the Europa Conference League next season if results go against them on the final day of the Premier League.

United have been consistently slammed for poor performances across the campaign. They recorded their lowest ever points tally during the Premier League era with one game to go.

Parker is desperate to see Ten Hag's side improve in the very near future, with the former England defender stating:

"Don’t know about the style of play, but all I want to see is players playing together as a team. That’s the most important. United haven’t been a team for quite a while. Not just this season, but also in previous seasons. They’ve relied on individuals to get them out of trouble."

He added:

“There’s been no connection on the pitch, no structure, no cognition. It’s just been hit and hope. That’s all it’s been and a lot of it this season. Get hope in an individual to get them out of trouble. That isn’t Manchester United, you expect that from a lot of other teams, but you don’t expect it from top clubs.”

