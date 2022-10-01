"He reminded me of Steven Gerrard" - Luis Suarez claims Real Madrid star is similar to Liverpool legend

Uruguay and Nacional striker Luis Suarez has compared Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Valverde, 24, has established himself as a vital squad member at the Santiago Bernabeu over the past three seasons. Since arriving from Penarol for a fee in the region of €5 million in the summer of 2016, the Uruguayan has helped his current club lift seven trophies. This includes two La Liga titles and a UEFA Champions League trophy.

A versatile midfielder adept at operating as a right-back and a winger, Valverde is renowned for his pace, passing, stamina and work rate. Overall, Valverde has scored 10 goals and contributed as many assists in 157 appearances across all competitions for the La Liga giants.

In an interview with MARCA, Suarez likened Valverde to his former Liverpool captain and team-mate Gerrard. He elaborated:

"I, honestly, and there are the newspaper archives, already in 2017, when Fede debuted in the national team, I already said that he reminded me of Steven Gerrard, who was a teammate of mine at Liverpool."

He added:

"He has similar abilities. A box-to-box player, with punch, who can change the rhythm, who arrives well. I don't want to compare but the characteristics are similar. Fede... I saw him coming and he has made a tremendous progression, surrounded by big stars [at Real Madrid]. It has served him well."

Valverde has been in imperious form this season, registering four goals and two assists in nine matches. An undisputed starter for the Carlo Ancelotti-coached outfit, he was recently named the 'La Liga Player of the Month' for September following his exploits on the right flank.

Real Madrid are currently atop the 2022-23 La Liga table with 18 points from six matches. The club will next be in action against fifth-placed Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (October 2).

Liverpool tabled a €100 million bid for Real Madrid's Federico Valverde

According to AS, Liverpool approached Real Madrid with a whopping €100 million offer for Valverde in the final two days of the summer transfer window. However, the La Liga giants refused to consider the sale as the Uruguayan is an important player.

Los Blancos extended Valverde's contract until 2027 in August last year to ward off interest from other clubs. The player reportedly has a release clause of €1000 million (or €1 billion).

After failing with their pursuit, Liverpool signed Arthur Melo on a season-long loan from Juventus on the deadline day of the transfer market.

