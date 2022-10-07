"He reminds me of Alexis Sanchez and Luis Suarez" - Joe Cole praises 'outstanding' Arsenal player who has got 'great technique'

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has lavished praise on in-form Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli. Cole likened Martinelli with former Gunners ace Alexis Sanchez and former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez.

Martinelli joined the Gunners from Brazilian outfit Ituano for £6 million in the summer of 2019. He has grown by leaps and bounds in the last few years. The 21-year-old has cemented his place as a first-team starter on the left flank over Emile Smith Rowe.

A technical dribbler renowned for his pace and directness, the Brazilian has been a mainstay in Mikel Arteta's plans since recovering from a knee injury last November. He has netted three goals and contributed one assist in eight Premier League starts this campaign, helping the Gunners to the top of the standings.

Speaking on BT Sport (via Metro), Cole lauded Martinelli for his technique and determination on the ball. He said:

"This is an outstanding footballer. I've loved him from the moment I laid eyes on him. He's so busy; he reminds me of Alexis Sanchez and Luiz Suarez. He's exceptional with the ball at his feet; he's got great technique, and he affects the game."

He continued:

"He works so hard, and I thought he was the 'Man of the Match' in the north London derby (on Saturday). When he gets the ball, there's no thought of going back; he just keeps driving forward. He's so tenacious."

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown chimed in:

"Martinelli is a player that's going to the next level now. He's getting better and better and playing with so much confidence."

Martinelli has scored 21 goals and laid out 14 assists in 94 appearances across competitions for the north London outfit.

Arsenal are atop the Premier League with 21 points from eight games. They will next lock horns with Liverpool at the Emirates on Sunday (October 9) after beating Bodo Glimt 3-0 at home in the UEFA Europa League in midweek.

Paul Merson predicts outcome of upcoming Arsenal-Liverpool clash

In his column for Sportskeeda, former Gunners forward Paul Merson shared his thoughts about Sunday's clash between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates. He wrote:

"The Reds will have a bit more rest heading into the much-anticipated Premier League clash, but on current form, Arsenal are probably favorites as things stand. I just fancy them, but I'm not as confident as I was against Tottenham."

He added:

"There was no way they were going to lose that game. I'm not as sure with this one as it represents a different test for the table toppers. This is a massive game for the Gunners and could be one of the biggest tests of Mikel Arteta's managerial career so far."

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool

