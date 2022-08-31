"He reminds me of a Carlos Tevez" - Wes Brown names his Manchester United player of the month for August 

Former Premier League footballer Wes Brown has named his Manchester United Player-of-the-Month for August.

The Red Devils have nominated Raphael Varane, Tyrell Malacia, and Lisandro Martinez for the Player-of-the-Month award. However, the retired Manchester United centre-back believes that Martinez deserves to be the recipient.

The Argentine defender completed a move to Old Trafford for a reported £57 million fee earlier this summer. Martinez has been a trustworthy pillar at the back, featuring in all four of United's Premier League fixtures this season.

Brown said (per the club's official website):

“For me with Varane, I don't expect anything less and that's the honest truth. He is so experienced with everything he has won. The way he is playing, he didn't [need to] make a tackle against Southampton and that just shows [he is] a world-class defender."

He continued:

“If Varane can stay fit, he will do that more consistently throughout the season. But, for me, the Player of the Month has got to be Martinez.

Brown further went on to compare the 24-year-old Argentine to former Manchester United striker Carlos Tevez.

He said:

“He reminds me of a Carlos Tevez at the back - he just doesn't give you any rest, he is always there. The striker gets the ball and he thinks he can have a nice day, but then boom, he's having it [laughs]! Some fouls don’t matter either and I like it. He’s on you, he'll give you [a challenge] and then run off. The striker is [left] wondering what it was for."

He further continued:

“He just gets on with it all day. He’s there for 90 minutes, always on his toes, and it’s up to you to do something about it. That’s why I say Martinez. To come back from those first two games when he got a lot of stick, it takes a lot of character.”

Manchester United complete signing of Ajax winger Antony

Manchester United complete signing of Antony from Ajax

According to The Sun, Manchester United have completed the signing of Ajax winger Antony after a summer-long transfer pursuit.

The Brazil international has apparently signed a five-year contract with the Red Devils, with an option to extend for another year.

United manager Erik ten Hag has finally fulfilled his wishes after pushing the Manchester outfit's hierarchy to facilitate a reunion with his former Ajax protege.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Contract until June 2027 with option until June 2028.



Here we go confirmed. Official and confirmed. Antony joins Manchester United on permanent deal for €95m guaranteed fee plus €5m in add-ons, as expected.Contract until June 2027 with option until June 2028.Here we go confirmed. Official and confirmed. Antony joins Manchester United on permanent deal for €95m guaranteed fee plus €5m in add-ons, as expected. 🚨🇧🇷 #MUFCContract until June 2027 with option until June 2028.Here we go confirmed. https://t.co/vfNGvu80GG

The Premier League side have now finalized a Dutch-record €100 million fee with De Godenzonen for the 22-year-old talent.

Antony has racked up 24 goals and 22 assists in 82 appearances across competitions for the Dutch outfit.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Yasho Amonkar