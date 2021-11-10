"He reminds me of Hleb and also has a Pires vibe about him" - Rio Ferdinand lavishes praise on Arsenal superstar Emile Smith Rowe

Former Manchester United centre-back Rio Ferdinand has lavished praise on Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe. Ferdinand even likened him to former Gunners stars Alexander Hleb and Robert Pires.

Smith Rowe has been in excellent form this season for the Gunners and was rewarded with an England call-up a few days ago. Speaking on his Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE YouTube channel (via Football London), Ferdinand said:

"There’s a team, there’s a united team. There’s a togetherness that I haven’t seen at Arsenal for a long time. There’s nobody doing more right now than Emile Smith Rowe."

The Manchester United legend went on to add:

"He reminds me, with more end product it seems right now and I think he’ll go onto levels, his style is a little bit [Alexander] Hleb. He plays low, socks similar, the way he moves and manipulates the ball, can keep people off balance all game. He’s got a bit of Hleb about him!"

Ferdinand also drew comparisons between Smith Rowe and Arsenal legend Robert Pires.

"He’s got a Robert Pires vibe a little bit."

It is worth noting that Smith Rowe was initially left out of the England squad by coach Gareth Southgate. However, the likes of Marcus Rashford, James Ward-Prowse and Mason Mount failed to report for national duty due to various issues. This resulted in a maiden national team call-up for the Arsenal youngster.

"It's definitely a dream come true" - Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe opens up about first-ever England call-up

Questioned about his feelings on being called up to the England camp, Emile Smith Rowe revealed he wasn't expecting it. The Arsenal star went on to add that it was a dream come true for him and his family.

Speaking to the media on November 9, Smith Rowe said (as quoted by Sky Sports):

"It's definitely a dream come true. I didn't expect it. Obviously I was planning to go with the U21s and I got a phone call the day before from Gareth, saying I'd been called up to the first team. It was a great moment for me and my family."

The 21-year-old added that he was nervous during his first training session with the England squad.

"I was really nervous during my first training session, to be honest," he said. "It's always hard coming in with new players. "Obviously I play against these guys every week, but for England it's always different. After a while I got used to it but I was definitely nervous. I'm sure throughout the week I'll get into it and get more comfortable."

Smith Rowe concluded by saying he is looking to enjoy the opportunity and take in the moment over the next two weeks.

"Wearing the same training kit and passing the ball to each other, it's crazy to be alongside these great players," he said. "I'm a bit speechless but I'm going to enjoy it as much as I can."

The Arsenal midfielder has been on fire this season. Smith Rowe has played 13 games for the Gunners this season and has netted five goals and two assists. The youngster has played a major role in Arsenal's unbeaten run, which stretched to eight games last weekend against Watford. Smith Rowe netted the lone goal in a home win for Mikel Arteta's side, taking them to fifth place in the Premier League.

