"He reminds me a little bit of me at Barcelona" – Cesc Fabregas makes interesting comparison of Arsenal star

Ex-Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas has stated that Gunners ace Kai Havertz has a similar playing style to him during his Barcelona days.

Havertz, 24, has recently popped up as the talk of the town following his brace in a 5-0 Premier League win over Chelsea. He has registered 12 goals and five assists in 47 games for the Gunners this campaign.

Expand Tweet

Speaking on the Planet Premier League podcast, Fabregas provided his thoughts on Havertz's recent run of form and compared himself to the German. He said (h/t football.london):

"I don't like to talk about myself, but he reminds me a little bit of me at Barcelona because I used to play the two roles that he plays... as a false nine, in a way, and as a number eight, and I know exactly what it feels like. It's good because he now feels an important player for the team but, at the same time, you don't really know where you're going to play the next game. It can confuse you."

Fabregas, who represented the Gunners 303 times in his career, said:

"But now [Thomas] Partey is back, then [Declan] Rice will come a little bit as a number eight more often and [Martin] Odegaard. So his place, I think, from now on will be in that number nine spot and it suits him very well for the way Arsenal want to play."

Heaping praise on the ex-Bayer Leverkusen star, Fabregas added:

"I really like him because he has very good link-up play, attacks the space, can score goals, has good timing of his runs. He plays simple, doesn't try to make too many tricks or difficult things. He does what he has to do, he's very simple in that, very basic, and that's what makes him good. He's scoring lots of important goals, the fans seem to like him and he's a big plus for Arsenal."

Expand Tweet

Pundit backs Arsenal to defeat Tottenham

Speaking on talkSPORT, ex-Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor shared his two cents on the Gunners' Premier League trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (April 28). He said:

"Big, big game. This is always the game everyone looks forward to. You always see goals, end-to-end, two teams that want to play attacking football. I'm gonna go for a high-scoring 3-2 win for Arsenal."

Arsenal, who were held to a 2-2 draw against Spurs earlier this term, are atop the 2023-24 Premier League table with 77 points from 34 matches. Tottenham are fifth with 60 points from 32 league games.

As for the head-to-head record, the Gunners have registered four wins, one draw, and just one defeat in their last six meetings against Spurs.