“He reminds me a little bit” - Jamie Carragher likens Liverpool star to Cristiano Ronaldo after 3-3 draw with Aston Villa

Jamie Carragher has likened Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah's aerial prowess to Cristiano Ronaldo's.

Quansah scored a fantastic headed goal during the Reds' 3-3 Premier League away draw against Aston Villa on Monday, May 13. The youngster scored his side's third in the 48th minute with a leaping header.

His jump was impressive and Carragher even compared it to Ronaldo's well-respected aerial ability. After the game, the Liverpool legend said (via Liverpool World):

"This header is out of this world. He is trying to hold his run because of the offside trap but he gets up so high, he's actually ahead of the ball. His body position when the ball is in the air- he reminds me a little bit, I've seen Cristiano Ronaldo score these types of headers, you know when he gets up so early and he's almost in the air waitning for the ball."

Quansah is showing his aerial prowess and getting compared to the player with the most headed goals in football history, Cristiano Ronaldo, is the highest compliment he can receive.

The Merseyside giants, however, were unable to win at Villa Park in what was Jurgen Klopp's final away game in charge of the team. Jhon Duran scored a late brace to stun the visitors and earn a late point for Villa.

Klopp's side are currently third with 79 points from 37 matches.

Jarell Quansah left gutted after Liverpool's draw

Liverpool, despite leading by two goals until the 85th minute, came away with only a point from the game at Villa Park. Jarell Quansah gave his reaction to the game after the match.

The young defender was left gutted at the way the match ended and told the Merseysider's media (via the Reds' website):

"I'm definitely gutted, just disappointed really. I think we were in complete control of the game the majority of the way through and once they get a goal, they get the taste for it. That's ultimately what today was."

Liverpool now have only one game left in their season, on Sunday, May 19, against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield. The match will mark the end of Jurgen Klopp's stint as the Reds manager.