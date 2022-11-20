"He reminds me of the marauding box-to-box midfielders of the mid-90s such as Roy Keane" - Jamie Carragher compares England midfielder to Manchester United legend

Liverpool great Jamie Carragher has compared England midfielder Declan Rice to Manchester United icon Roy Keane ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

West Ham United's Rice, 23, is expected to play a massive role for England at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The likes of Chelsea and Manchester United have been keeping tabs on him, although Hammers boss David Moyes claims he is worth £150 million, per the Athletic.

He has become a standout performer for West Ham in the Premier League, with many deeming him the best holding midfielder in the top English flight.

However, Carragher disagrees that he is a defensive midfielder and sees him as box-to-box.

The former Liverpool defender views Rice similarly to Manchester United icon Keane, who spent his career as a pivot in the Red Devils' midfield.

Carragher wrote in The Telegraph:

“The World Cup presents an ideal opportunity for one of England’s most in-demand central midfielders to prove he is worth more than £100 million."

He continued,

“Step forward Declan Rice. This is your moment.”

Carragher explained Rice's style of play, touting him to be a midfielder of Keane's ilk due to his attacking capabilities.

“So far in his career, Rice is not perceived as such a footballer. He asserts his class in a different way, positioning himself in front of the defence and – at his best – dictating the tempo of the game."

He added:

“Pigeon-holing Rice as a modern ‘No 6’ is not accurate, though. He reminds me of the marauding box-to-box midfielders of the mid-90s such as Roy Keane."

Rice is part of the Three Lions' squad that kick their FIFA World Cup campaign off in Group B.

Their first clash comes against Iran on Monday, 21 November.

England will then clash with the USA on 25 November and Wales on 29 November.

Rice heads to Qatar having made 20 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing two assists. He has helped the side keep five clean sheets.

The former Chelsea academy product has earned 34 international caps and starred at the European Championships in 2021.

Manchester United's Jadon Sancho blacks out Instagram account following England squad snub

Sancho has had a difficult spell

Manchester United attacker Sancho, 21, missed out on a place in England's 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The former Borussia Dortmund man has struggled for form this season, managing just three goals and one assist in 14 appearances.

Following his snub from the Three Lions squad, many on social media made light of his situation, including airline Ryanair.

They tweeted a controversial comment to Sancho, saying:

"(Sancho) we'll fly you somewhere (kiss emoticon)."

This sparked backlash from many who deemed their tweet detrimental to the Englishman's mental health.

He has now blacked out his Instagram account and deleted all his posts for no reason.

