“He reminds me of Rio Ferdinand” – William Gallas says Arsenal star has ‘same style’ as Manchester United legend

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas has compared defender William Saliba to Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand. He believes the Frenchman has the same style as the Englishman.

Saliba has been in fine form this season and has helped the Gunners stay at the top of the Premier League table. He has helped them keep six clean sheets in 14 league appearances this season.

The Frenchman has also made it to the FIFA World Cup squad but has only made one appearance at the tournament.

Gallas was talking to Genting Casino when he claimed that the Arsenal defender has a similar style to Ferdinand. He added that he would have learned a lot from Varane at the FIFA World Cup, as he said:

"William Saliba does not remind me of myself. He reminds me of Rio Ferdinand and has the same style as him. He is still young and can still improve. It is in his hands; if he works hard to reach the highest level possible, he can do it. "

He added:

"He has to train with players who are World Class, as he will learn a lot. He had a great first part of the season, and although he did not play at the World Cup, he will be fresh for Arsenal. He also would have learnt a lot from Varane."

William Saliba backed to be the Arsenal future

William Saliba has been backed the be the future of the club by former Gunners midfielder Emmanuel Petit. The Frenchman believes the young defender has shown his quality and has all the skills needed to be successful.

He told wettbasis:

"William Saliba has made a huge leap forward this season, he's asserted himself at Arsenal and he's also a key part of the Gunners' successful season. He already seems very mature and very calm in his game. After first being on loan he wanted to show everyone, especially coach Mikel Arteta."

He added:

"He anticipates the opponent's attacks very well, he is technically clean and he is now bursting with self-confidence. He's now one of the best defenders in the Premier League, that's for sure. He is the future of Arsenal Football Club, but also of the French national team."

Saliba's France will be in action on Sunday, December 18 when they take on Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final.

