"He reminds me of Roy Keane" - Jamie Carragher explains why he has named Manchester United target in his team of the season

Ex-Liverpool star Jamie Carragher has kept Manchester United target and West Ham United star Declan Rice in his Premier League Team of the Season. Carragher has been left impressed by his “old-fashioned” style of play and has drawn parallels with Man United’s legendary skipper Roy Keane.

Declan Rice, who has impressed onlookers with a string of remarkable performances this season, is currently rated at £150million by his club (via The Mirror).

The Red Devils remain interested in acquiring his services, but the Hammers have no intention of losing one of their best players to a rival. Rice has reportedly turned down an eight-year £200k/week deal from the Hammers, supposedly in anticipation of a bigger contract from a Champions League-playing club.

◉ Gary Neville: Declan Rice

◉ Jamie Carragher: Declan Rice



2021/22 Premier League Young Player of the Season:
◉ Gary Neville: Declan Rice
◉ Jamie Carragher: Declan Rice

Rice’s name has been mentioned in all the right circles this season, and Carragher was not going to let that streak end. So, when composing his Premier League Team of the Season on Sky Sports, the former Liverpool player gave Rice a much-deserved shoutout. Justifying the defender’s inclusion, Carragher said:

“I always talk about Fabinho or Rodri because they play for the top teams and are as good as anyone at breaking up play. I just think Declan Rice reminds me of an old-fashioned midfield player who plays in a two. He reminds me of Roy Keane. He is not just a holding midfield player, he drives forward with the ball. He is more than a sitting player.”

Here is Carragher’s complete Team of the Season:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rice, Silva; Salah, Kane, Son.

Declan Rice’s signing could hinge on new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Declan Rice, who has scored five goals and provided four assists this season, is a capable holding midfielder. However, he might not be as effective in Erik ten Hag’s system as he has been for West Ham this season.

The Dutchman is likely to finalize his own system first and then only sign appropriate players for it. If Ten Hag finds Rice to be a perfect fit, then only the Manchester United higher-ups can think about going after the England international.

I don't want to see no Rice or Kane here.



Get them Nkunku, Antony, De Jong, Tchouameni, Bergwijn, Memphis... Whoever they want.



Their FIRST choice. Not second, third, fourth or tenth. UtdActive 🔴 @UtdActive



I am expecting a different kind of summer from Manchester United where they just go and get deals done rather than making it a media circus and dragging it out.

With Paul Pogba, Juan Mata out of contract, and Nemanja Matic leaving in the summer, Manchester United could surely use some quality in the middle. However, any decision on Rice's signing might not arrive until Ten Hag takes account of his players and sets his objectives for the season. West Ham, for one, will hope that the Dutchman does not see the need for Manchester United to break the bank for the 23-year-old.

