"He reminds me of Roy Keane" - Manchester United legend Paul Scholes admits Brazil star would've made for his ideal midfield partner

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes admits that Brazilian superstar Casemiro would have made for his ideal partner in midfield.

The iconic former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has been watching the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the performances of Brazilian midfielder Casemiro have caught his eye. Casemiro joined Manchester United this past summer on a €70.65 million deal from Real Madrid.

He most recently scored a late winner for Brazil in their group stage encounter against Switzerland. Casemiro's goal helped the Selecao secure a berth in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to ManUtd.com, Scholes admitted that Casemiro would have made for his ideal midfield partner. The Manchester United legend said:

"It’s quite an easy question because of the style of play. I’d much prefer to play with Casemiro, somebody who I knew could play the position really well.

"He probably reminds me of [Michael] Carrick, [Nicky] Butt, Roy Keane and those type of players."

Paul Scholes picks Casemiro ahead of two Manchester United midfielders

In addition to the 30-year-old midfield destroyer, Manchester United players like Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford have been lighting up the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



Manchester United excellence Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes MOTM awards.Manchester United excellence Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes MOTM awards.Manchester United excellence 🇧🇷 🇵🇹 https://t.co/7IW8UhmiM8

Scholes said that pairing him with Fernandes in midfield would be disastrous.

"With Bruno, I think we would be all over the place and us two together in midfield would be an absolute disaster! Just both of us would want to be up the field, contributing and scoring goals and trying to win games. Look, if I had to choose out of the two, it would have to be Casemiro."

The interview host Liam Bradford followed it up with another question on whether Scholes would rather play with Christian Eriksen or Casemiro. Once again, the former England international picked Casemiro.

"Again, probably Casemiro. I love Christian Eriksen, I think he’s brilliant but a little bit more like me and just worried about the attacking side of things."

He added:

"Look, if me and Christian or Bruno played together, it could be 6-6 or 7-6. There could be any score. We’d concede a lot of goals but might score a few! Just having that added security of Casemiro. Like I said, Roy Keane, Nicky Butt, Michael Carrick could play the position perfectly and they’re the type of players I prefer to play with."

In 20 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United so far this season, Casemiro has scored one goal and provided two assists.

