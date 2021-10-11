"He could be a replacement for Salah"- Liverpool fans react to potential January transfer

Liverpool fans believe Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore could be a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah. The 25-year-old is considered to be one of the quickest, strongest and most skilled wingers in the Premier League.

According to El Nacional, Jurgen Klopp was keen to sign Adama Traore this summer, but the deal failed to materialise. The German will reportedly target the signing of the former Barcelona star in January as he looks to add depth to Liverpool's attack.

Salah is in top form this season, but is yet to sign a new contract with Liverpool. With the striker soon to turn 30, the Reds could be forced to plan for a future without him.

"Could be a replacement for Salah", said one Liverpool fan on Twitter about Traore.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has developed into one of the best players in the world since joining the club from AS Roma in 2017. His performance against Manchester City last weekend once again reminded Premier League fans of his prowess.

Salah has scored an incredible 101 goals in just 152 appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool in his four seasons with the club. He also played a key role in their Champions League triumph in 2018-19, and Liverpool's first-ever Premier League triumph a year later.

Adama Traore, meanwhile, has scored just two goals, and provided three assists in his last 44 Premier League games. The winger has shown signs of becoming a top-quality player in the future. But he does not seem to possess the killer instinct and effectiveness in front of goal that a club of the Reds' stature requires.

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah's departure for the Africa Cup of Nations could force Liverpool to sign Adama Traore

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brentford - Premier League

Liverpool stars Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah will join their respective nations for the Africa Cup of Nations midway through the season. Mane has scored four goals in seven games in the league, while Salah has netted six times in seven games.

Jurgen Klopp's side have beee heavily reliant on the goal-scoring exploits of Mane and Salah. The Reds failed to sign a forward in the summer. Considering their lack of depth in attack, they may look to sign an attacker in January when Salah and Mane would be away on international duty.

The Anfield Buzz @TheAnfieldBuzz 👀 | Adama Traore is in no position to turn down a move to Liverpool, where Jurgen Klopp is anticipating his arrival with open arms.[El Nacional] 👀 | Adama Traore is in no position to turn down a move to Liverpool, where Jurgen Klopp is anticipating his arrival with open arms.[El Nacional] https://t.co/EIEfwiWTxB

The Merseyside club have been linked with a move for Adama Traore on several occasions, and could look to sign him once more during the winter transfer window.

