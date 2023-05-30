"He represented Barca's style at its best" - Sergio Aguero names Barcelona star as his La Liga player of the season

Former Manchester City and Atletico Madrid striker Sergio Aguero has picked Barcelona's Sergio Busquets as the player of the season in La Liga.

Busquets has been with Barca for 18 years, making 722 appearances for them across competitions. During that time, he has cemented his status as one of the world's best defensive midfielders.

Busquets' passing, composure and leadership in midfield are a sight to behold. This will be his last season in Blaugrana colors, with the legendary Spanish midfielder set to leave as a free agent in the summer.

According to Aguero, the 34-year-old was key to Barcelona's La Liga title win this season. Asked to pick his La Liga player of the season by betting site Stake.com, the Argentine said:

"I could talk about Vinicius Jr, who had an impressive year. But I stay with Busquets. In his last season at Barca he did a great season. He represented Barca's style at its best and was the one who gave the team the balance it needed to win the title."

Aguero would have had a first-row view of Busquets' abilities during his short stint at Barcelona. He joined the Catalan giants in June 2021 but retired before the end of the year due to medical issues.

It is worth mentioning that La Liga's official team of the season for 2022-23 did not include Busquets in the starting XI or the bench.

Former Barcelona striker picks Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior as La Liga's Young Player of the Season

Sergio Aguero was asked by the aforementioned source to give his pick for La Liga's best young player this season. He responded:

"Vinicius, without a doubt. It was decisive. His dribbles are indecipherable, and he gave Real Madrid the quota of goals, assists and aggressiveness that the team needed."

Vinicius Junior, 22, is undoubtedly one of the finest attackers in the world in his age group. The Brazil international's pace and dribbling skills make him a nightmare for defenders to deal with.

Xavi Hernandez would himself be well aware of it, with the Spaniard switching up his defensive tactics to contain Vinicius this season. He has registered 23 goals and 21 assists in 54 appearances across competitions this term.

Poll : 0 votes