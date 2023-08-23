"He respects everybody" - Inter Miami goalkeeper lauds Lionel Messi for handing captain armband to DeAndre Yedlin after Leagues Cup win

Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender has explained that Lionel Messi handing the captain's armband to DeAndre Yedlin before the Herons lifted the Leagues Cup is a testament to his humility.

Gerardo Martino's side beat Nashville SC 10-9 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time to win the Leagues Cup on Saturday (August 19). It took Lionel Messi, who arrived on a free transfer in July, less than a month to win his first trophy with the Major League Soccer club.

Messi netted Miami's goal in regulation time and also took responsibility as team captain by taking and converting the side's first penalty in the shootout. He later showed his class by handing the captain's armband to Yedlin, who led the team prior to his arrival, before lifting the cup.

Expand Tweet

Callender has now reflected on Messi's gesture towards Yedlin, saying that it is a sign that the Argentinian icon respects everyone at Inter Miami. The Herons goalkeeper, who also played a key role in the team's Leagues Cup triumph, also waxed lyrical about the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's character.

"He (Lionel Messi) is a great player, but he's also a great person in general," Callender said (h/t @FavianRenkel). "So for him to recognize DeAndre's leadership was a big moment for DeAndre (Yedlin) as well as for the team just to see that he respects everybody."

Callender added that Messi has displayed an exceptional attitude since joining Inter Miami last month.

"He's only been here for seven games, but it goes to show that he is humble, and he sees this as a collective effort. So him sharing the captain's band for that moment and lifting the trophy with DeAndre was a big moment for him."

Messi and Co. will now turn their attention towards the US Open Cup semi-final against FC Cincinnati on Wednesday (August 23).

Lionel Messi's Leagues Cup campaign in numbers

Lionel Messi, 36, bagged 10 goals and one assist in seven games in the Leagues Cup. The superstar, therefore, ended the tournament as the top goalscorer. The second-highest scorer, Minnesota United's Bongokuhle Hlongwane, netted three goals fewer than him.

The Leagues Cup is Lionel Messi's 44th major trophy with club and country, making him the most decorated player of all time. It is also Inter Miami's first trophy in their five-year history. It is the second trophy that the Argentinian has won with Gerardo Martino, with whom he won the Spanish Super Cup at Barcelona in 2013-14.

Lionel Messi also added another accolade to his personal trophy cabinet as well, winning the best player award. He will be determined to guide Inter Miami to more achievements in the coming month. The Herons, who were winless in six MLS games prior to his arrival, have notably won each of their seven games with him.