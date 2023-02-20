"He doesn't rest" - Marcus Rashford makes brilliant claim on Manchester United boss Ten Hag

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has given a glowing verdict of Erik ten Hag, saying that the Dutch coach doesn't rest. The Red Devils are enjoying a superb season under him, sitting third in the Premier League.

Ten Hag's men will play the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United on Sunday (February 26). Before that, they face Barcelona in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League knockout playoff second leg, having drawn the first leg 2-2 last week at the Camp Nou. United are also in the fifth round of the FA Cup, facing West Ham United on March 1.

Winning has not been a problem for Manchester United under Ten Hag. They are the European side with the most wins (26) this season in the top five leagues. Rashford has touched on the Red Devils coach's determination to win, hailing him for not resting. The Englishman told Stadium Astro:

"His determination, he doesn't rest on anything; if we're three nil up or four nil up in a game and we concede, he's not gonna be happy. We're desperate for David (de Gea) and the defense to keep a clean sheet. ... We're constantly striving to be the best that we can be."

Manchester United have kept 17 clean sheets across competitions this season. Not only are they impressing defensively but also in attack, with Rashford scoring 24 goals in 36 appearances across competitions.

He's not the only United player to comment on Ten Hag's determination to win. Casemiro, who is perhaps the manager's best signing thus far, also spoke highly of the Dutch tactician. He told the club's website, comparing Ten Hag with his former Real Madrid managers:

“I believe it’s his desire to win, his ambition and hard work."

Casemiro added:

“I’ve worked with (Carlo) Ancelotti and (Zinedine( Zidane; they are managers that want to win, which is the most important thing. Hard work and dedication, being intensely dedicated to the club, I think winning is a consequence of this – doing things right is essential.”

Manchester United's Rashford picks his dream team

Manchester United striker Rashford selected Old Trafford legends Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo in his dream six-a-side team. He revealed that he idolised the duo as a child.

Meanwhile, the English attacker also chose his teammate David de Gea in goal, with Red Devils icon Rio Ferdinand the sole defender in the hypothetical team. He told fans in a Q&A on Instagram:

"When I was a kid, Van der Sar was one of the best keepers, and obviously playing with David has been great, so I'd have to put David in there. "At the back, I'd have Rio Ferdinand."

Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes were selected in midfield. The duo racked up 1663 appearances for the club between them. Rooney and Ronaldo make up his attack, having scored a joint 398 goals collectively:

"I'm all-out attack there. I'd have (Paul) Scholesy in front of Rio, (Ryan) Giggs on the right, Ronaldo on the left and Rooney up front.

Rashford then touched on his reasons for choosing Rooney and Ronaldo:

"Him (Rooney) and Ronaldo were my two favourite players growing up, so to get an opportunity to play with him was an unbelievable experience."

Other than De Gea, the other five were in the Manchester United team that won the 2008 UEFA Champions League. They were part of the Sir Alex Ferguson era, which wielded 13 Premier League titles.

