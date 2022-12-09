"He has returned to training" - Mikel Arteta provides positive injury update on Arsenal star

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has shared an encouraging injury update on Emile Smith Rowe, confirming that the forward has returned to training.

Smith Rowe, who had to undergo surgery to fix a niggle groin issue, has not featured for Premier League leaders Arsenal since September, making only four appearances this season. The surgery, which ended his hopes of representing England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has fortunately been successful and the player is on his way to attaining optimal fitness.

Emile Smith Rowe training with the squad in Dubai today

Speaking to the press after Thursday’s (8 December) 3-0 (2-1 on penalties) friendly win over Lyon, Arteta confirmed that Smith Rowe was inching closer and closer to returning to action. The Gunners boss said (h/t GOAL):

“With Emile, he has returned to training and he's in that process after we rehab, after a period where he had some real discomfort. So we are giving him time - he's getting closer and closer. So hopefully in the next few weeks, we'll be able to see him.”

While Smith Rowe is nearing his return, Arsenal have lost one of their standout performers of the 2022-23 season. Gabriel Jesus picked up a knee injury while representing Brazil at the Qatar World Cup and had to be operated on.

While his return date is not yet known, Arteta has hinted that he might have to make some signings to keep his club fighting on all fronts.

Arteta added:

“I feel like my squad is really good. Unfortunately, we've had injuries and we will try to see what we can do to be strong. We have players, we have a lot of accompanying players. [The question is] do we have the players that can give us the performances and the consistency that we need to maintain and improve from where we are?”

Arsenal could sign Barcelona forward Ferran Torres in January

In light of Gabriel Jesus’s injury, Arsenal are interested in adding Barcelona’s Ferran Torres to their roster in January, Spanish outlet Fichajes has reported. Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan are also interested in the Spain international.

Torres has not managed to live up to his astronomical price tag at Barcelona. Since his €55 million transfer from Manchester City in January 2022, Torres has scored 12 times in 44 appearances in all competitions. It has been claimed that the Catalans will not stop the player from leaving if the right offer comes along in January.

Arteta, who worked briefly as Pep Guardiola’s assistant coach at City, could use his contacts at the Etihad Stadium to learn more about Torres.

The forward, who scored twice in four games for Spain at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, is currently valued at €35 million by Transfermarkt. His contract with Barcelona will run out in June 2027.

