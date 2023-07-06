"He revolutionized the sport and everyone followed him" - When Virat Kohli made clear choice between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli picked sides when asked about his preference between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Unlike Kohli's cricketing hero, Sachin Tendulkar, who chose the Argentine star, the Royal Challenger's Bangalore player chose Ronaldo as his favourite. Responding to the question, the right-handed batsman said (via TIMESNOWNEWS):

"Tough question. But I would say Cristiano is the most complete player that I have seen. Whether it's the left foot, right foot, speed or dribbling skills, he's amazing. I have not seen a better goalscorer. He revolutionised the sport and everyone followed him. His place is special, but if I had to take only one in my team who will give energy and intensity, it's Cristiano."

The 34-year-old acknowledged and appreciated Lionel Messi's talent, but believes Ronaldo's drive separates him from everybody else in the football universe. He added:

"Messi is a freak, absolute natural talent, and his ability is second to none. For me, what stands out is the ability or the will to put in the effort in every single minute of the game. Ronaldo's drive separates him from everyone else. Playing at the top level, everyone has talent, but I don't think anyone has the will that he has."

Cristiano Ronaldo recently entered the Guinness World Records for completing 200 appearances for his national team. He scored late against a 10-men Iceland in a European Qualifier clash to hand Portugal the victory during his record-breaking game.

Overall, the Real Madrid legend has 123 goals from his 200 caps for Portugal.

Kohli and Parnell team up to make hilarious clip combining Ronaldo and Rashford's celebrations

Pakistan v South Africa - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

South African seamer Wayne Parnell, much like his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Virat Kohli, is a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo.

During the most recent Indian Premier League season, Parnell and Kohli got together to create a hilarious video clip combining the celebrations of the former Manchester United teammates Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford.

The England international and Portugal star got the opportunity to play together after Ronaldo made his move back to Manchester in August 2021. In all, the two played 39 games together during Ronaldo's second stint at Old Trafford.

