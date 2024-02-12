“He has the right to decide what he wants” - Ancelotti offers opinion on Real Madrid star playing again for national team

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has spoken about Toni Kroos potentially making a return to the Germany national team.

There have been rumors that Kroos could make a comeback to the international stage for the Euro 2024, set to take place in Germany. The midfielder announced his retirement in June 2021 after Die Mannschaft were eliminated from the Round of 16 of the Euro 2020.

Ancelotti has now said that a player of Kroos' stature deserves to make his own decision regarding his future. The Italian manager said (via Madrid Xtra on X):

"Kroos back to Germany team? I don't know, he has the right to decide what he wants. Euros is a very important competition, we will respect his decision."

Toni Kroos made his international debut in 2010. He went on to make 106 appearances for Germany's senior team, scoring 17 goals and providing 19 assists. He won the 2014 FIFA World Cup as well.

While Kroos is now 34, he remains an important player for Real Madrid. The central midfielder has made 31 appearances across competitions for Los Merengues this season, scoring one goal and providing seven assists.

Toni Kroos' mother speaks about his Real Madrid future

While rumors are swirling around about Toni Kroos potentially making a comeback to the international stage, his Real Madrid future is also up in the air.

The German midfielder's current deal with Los Merengues will run out at the end of the season. Kroos' mother recently spoke about his future, saying (via Madrid Universal):

“His renewal? That would make his coach, his teammates and I think Leon (his son) and many others happy too. But in the end, he has to be happy, so he decides. He will decide what he wants and we will accept it, that’s all.”

Kroos joined Los Blancos from Bayern Munich in 2014 and has since played 448 matches for the club, scoring 28 goals and providing 96 assists. He has won four UEFA Champions Leagues, among other trophies with the Madrid giants.

Despite entering the twilight of his illustrious career, Kroos remains a crucial cog in Ancelotti's system, as his participation this season proves.