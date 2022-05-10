“He would be right for them now if they were still searching for a new head coach” – Chris Sutton asks Gary Neville to ‘behave’ after Manchester United comments about manager

Chris Sutton has slammed Manchester United legend Gary Neville after the former defender claimed Antonio Conte wouldn't be a fit at Old Trafford.

Conte masterminded Tottenham Hotspur's 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Saturday (May 7), just hours after Manchester United were hammered 4-0 by Brighton.

Spurs became the first team in over six months to not lose in the Premier League to the Reds. However, Jurgen Klopp criticized the North London team for their defensive tactics in his post-match press conference at Anfield (as per Sky Sports). The German said:

"I don't like this football, but that's my personal problem."

Klopp was largely criticized for his comments, although Neville appeared to agree with the German's views on Conte.

The Italian boss was linked with the Red Devils job earlier in the season, before eventually joining Spurs in November. Tottenham are still in with a chance of reaching the Premier League's top-four, whereas United are in danger of dropping out of the Europa League places following a diabolical end to the season.

Former England forward Sutton wasn't impressed with Neville's comments and said in his Mail column:

"Antonio Conte was right for Manchester United when they were looking for a replacement for David Moyes in 2014. For Louis van Gaal in 2016. For Jose Mourinho in 2018. For Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2021."

Sutton went on to add:

"He would be right for them now if they were still searching for a new head coach. Conte is a winner - he won the Premier League with Chelsea and Serie A with Juventus and Inter Milan."

The outspoken pundit continued:

"He knows how to get a result, just ask Liverpool and Manchester City, neither of whom could beat Tottenham this season.

"United went to Brighton on Saturday and were smashed. Would that have happened on Conte's watch? Unlikely."

Sutton added:

"Then Gary Neville sparked a social media debate on Sunday by tweeting that Conte's style is 'why he wasn't the right fit for United'. Behave. United would be lucky to have Conte in charge."

Gary Neville hits out at Manchester United star

The former Red Devils captain has criticized Jesse Lingard, saying the midfielder did not deserve a send-off from the club.

Lingard looks set to leave Old Trafford this summer when his contract expires, having been at United since 2000.

The England playmaker did not receive a farewell appearance at his home ground, which according to The Mirror, prompted his brother Louie Scott to complain online.

On the Gary Neville podcast (as per The Manchester Evening News), the commentator said:

"The nonsense over Jesse Lingard, look, Jesse's been at the club a long time, done a good job, but I saw Bryan Robson and Steve Bruce not play in their last games and not get a send-off in cup finals."

He added:

"I'm not quite sure why Jesse Lingard deserves it"

