"He is a Ronaldo fan", "Zero ball knowledge" - Fans react as Italian legend says he prefers Diego Maradona over Lionel Messi

Italian legend Antonio Di Natale has picked Diego Maradona over Lionel Messi and Neymar over Ronaldinho. Fans on Twitter reacted to the former Udinese striker's picks.

Di Natale is a bonafide legend of Italian football and is among the Serie A's greatest players. He was recently asked to pick between players in a recent interview with GOAL.

The former Italian striker, who made 42 appearances for the Azzuri, scoring 11 goals, picked Maradona over Lionel Messi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia over Rafael Leao, Kylian Mbappe over Erling Haaland, Pep Guardiola over Jose Mourinho, and Neymar over Ronaldinho.

Fans reacted to the same. While Maradona over Messi wasn't a surprise pick, his pick of Neymar over Ronaldinho infuriated fans, with one tweeting:

"He is a Ronaldo fan. How can you choose Neymar over Ronaldinho."

He added:

"ZERO BALL KNOWLEDGE."

Another commented:

"Sensitive Messi fan girls incoming."

Here are some of the best fan reactions after Antonio Di Natale's picks:

When Diego Maradona picked between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Diego Maradona was tasked with the question of picking between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The late great refused to pick one over the another.

Maradona said that both players are on the same level. However, he added that Ronaldo's predatory instincts in front of goal are unmatched (via Bleacher Report):

"Cristiano is a predator in front of goal. You can’t let Cristiano shoot from anywhere in the opposition half. Goalkeepers are scared of him.

"You have to be honest. Goalkeepers are scared of Cristiano. They are not so scared of Messi in those areas because he doesn’t have the same power as Cristiano."

Maradona added:

"Cristiano is an incredible professional. I think at this present time he is right up there at Messi’s level. It’s not the case that Messi is better than Ronaldo or Ronaldo is better than Messi. I think they are at the same level."

While fans often indulge in picking who's better between Messi and Ronaldo, both players are two of the greatest to ever do it. Hence, Maradona's answer made sense.