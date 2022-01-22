“He ruined Liverpool” – Former Reds forward accuses Graeme Souness of having ‘his own agenda’ at Anfield

Graeme Souness is fondly remembered as one of the all-time greats at Liverpool football club. As a player, his intensity, aggression and passion for the game and his team were unparalleled. The midfielder represented Liverpool for seven seasons between 1978 and 1984 and won a plethora of titles.

He was one of the roughest tacklers of his time and a hot-head, but knew how to adapt according to situations and disciplined himself. But the difference between the Scot's spell as a player and as a manager was day and night. In his first full season in-charge of the Merseyside club, the Reds secured the FA Cup.

Souness was underwhelming in his spell as Liverpool boss

But that was the only title that came during his maligned reign, which lasted for three years. The former Reds striker, one of Souness' countrymen by the name of David Speedie, has taken a dig at him. Legendary Kenny Dalglish made Speedie the last of his signings at the end of his first spell as Liverpool manager in 1990s.

The striker took to Twitter to express his opinion about his own signing and also made a rude remark about Souness. In a rather unprovoked response, Speedie presented some facts in his defense.

"Never give up even when those around you think you can't reach their level. I’m often mentioned amongst the worse @LFC signings, 6 goals in 14 games, 3 man of the match awards suggest otherwise."

Clearly, the striker feels he is being unfairly judged for his time at the Merseyside club. The Scot further added,

"Souness had his own agenda and booted me out, he ruined Liverpool as a manager."

It is worth mentioning that Speedie opened his account for the Reds on his debut against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Though his spell only lasted for six-months, he scored in a game that was of utmost importance to the Reds: the Merseyside Derby.

The six goals he was talking about in the tweet were all crucial goals and either helped the club draw the game or win it. He has surely criticized Souness in strong words, but there is hardly any fraction of Reds supporters who are fans of his managerial tenure.

His greatest achievement as a manager is not seen as the FA Cup but the fact that he gave opportunities to young and potential players like Steve McManaman, Robbie Fowler and Jamie Redknapp.

The three became an important part of Liverpool's setup and were largely responsible for the improved performances that the team put in over the next five years.

