"He has run out of time" – Jose Enrique urges Liverpool to get rid of 22-year-old star

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has urged his former club to cash in on underperforming midfielder Curtis Jones in the near future.

Jones, 22, is a squad member for the Reds since making his senior debut in January 2019. He has helped his boyhood club win five trophies under manager Jurgen Klopp.

A right-footed versatile operator blessed with flair and passing, Jones has failed to realise his potential due to a host of injuries over the years. After recovering from a tibia issue earlier in October, he has featured in 364 minutes of first-team action across 12 games this season.

Speaking ahead of next week's Merseyside derby, Enrique shared his thoughts on Liverpool's current crop of youngsters. He said (h/t HITC):

"I will not sell (Fabio) Carvalho. The only one I will sell from our youngsters (who all should be loaned out) of (Stefan) Bajcetic, Jones, (Harvey) Elliott, (Calvin) Ramsay and Ben Doak, it will be Jones. For me, he has run out of time, and we can get a good fee for him."

Jones, who has a contract till June 2027 at Anfield, has often been utilised as a backup winger in the ongoing 2022-23 season. While Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic impressed with their performances in the centre of the park, Jones has struggled to assert himself.

The Premier League 2 Player of the Season winner has netted eight goals and laid out ten assists in 85 games across competitions for the Reds.

Paul Merson offers prediction for upcoming Liverpool vs Everton showdown

In his column for Sportskeeda, Arsenal great Paul Merson has predicted a 2-0 win for a sub-par Liverpool side in their Premier League clash against rivals Everton at Anfield on Monday (February 13). He wrote:

"This is a good game for Liverpool to bounce back. It's the Merseyside derby, and the fans will be up for it. Everton will sit back and absorb the pressure. They're going to work on getting a goal from a set piece. They'll have ten men behind the ball and just one up front."

Backing Fabinho to return to the Reds' starting lineup, Merson added:

"I think Liverpool need a calm head with composure and experience. Fabinho hasn't had the greatest of seasons in the Premier League, but I wouldn't be surprised if he came back for this game alongside Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson. They've got experience, and you need seasoned players in a Merseyside derby."

Merson, who won seven trophies with the Gunners, continued:

"Liverpool's defence has been all over the place this season, but Everton aren't going to have much of a go at them. Jurgen Klopp's side will have to defend their set pieces because that's what Everton will live on. I'd be shocked if they fail to win this game on Monday."

The Reds (29) are tenth in the standings after 20 games, 11 points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United. Meanwhile, Everton (18) are in the relegation zone after 21 outings, above Bournemouth and Southampton.

