“He was running like a headless chicken sometimes last year” – Pundit says Liverpool should sell star player if they receive £60 million

Former West Ham United and Celtic striker Frank McAvennie has told Liverpool that they should cash in on striker Luis Diaz. According to Record Portugal, Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal have reportedly offered £43 million for the Colombian attacker.

McAvennie has told the Merseysiders that they should look to sell Diaz if they receive an offer worth £60 million for the former Porto star (via Empire of the Kop):

“For £50m/£60m for him, definitely. I like Diaz as a player, and he looked good the other night. I think he could have a good say in what is happening at Liverpool this year."

He added:

“If they can get £60m for him, I would take it because I think Jurgen can find a better player for that. I think he has got skill, but he was running like a headless chicken sometimes last year.

"I do not think Jurgen has got time for that. I think he would like it over there. There would be no pressure, and he would be able to showboat a little bit. Whether they keep him or not, I think he would want to go.”

Diaz joined the Premier League giants in January 2022 and has made 47 appearances across competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing eight assists.

The Colombian's 2022-23 season, though, was plagued by injuries, as he made only 21 appearances across competitions, netting five times and assisting thrice.

Luis Diaz scores spectacular solo goal in Liverpool's friendly draw

Liverpool's training camp in Germany came to an end with their friendly showdown against Greuther Furth on Monday (July 24). The Reds were held on to a 4-4 draw in the pre-season game.

Luis Diaz opened the scoring for the Merseysiders with a spectacular solo effort. He skimmed past the 2 Bundesliga side's defence with ease before finding the back of the net with a calmly taken shot to the far corner.

Apart from Diaz, Darwin Nunes bagged a brace, while Mohamed Salah bagged the equaliser late on. Conceding four against a second-tier German side could be a warning for Jurgen Klopp's team that they have work to do before the season begins.