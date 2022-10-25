"He's a 7/10 most weeks" - Paul Robinson claims Liverpool star has been a 'big miss' for Jurgen Klopp this season

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson is of the view that Liverpool have sorely missed Naby Keita's presence in their midfield this season.

Liverpool, who won the domestic cup double last term, have made a poor start to their 2022-23 season. They currently sit eighth in the Premier League table with 16 points, having won four, drawn four and lost three of their 11 matches so far.

The midfield is one area the Reds have struggled with this term, with several players struggling with injuries. Arthur Melo, who signed on loan from Juventus in the summer, is out until 2023, while Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain only recently returned from injuries.

Keita, on the other hand, has been unavailable for team selection for most of the season. The Guinea international has not featured for Liverpool since their 3-1 win against Manchester City in the Community Shield.

Robinson has now claimed that Keita has been a 'big miss' in Liverpool's midfield this campaign. The former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper also insisted that he adds something different to Jurgen Klopp's team. He told Football Insider:

“I think he [Keita] has been a big miss in all honesty. He is a seven out of 10 most weeks. He brings something different to that midfield. I really think they have missed him."

“I’m pretty sure he would have started most games if he had been fit. He will come straight back into the side when he gets back to full fitness. That cannot come soon enough for Jurgen Klopp.”

Apart from Keita, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur, midfielders Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara have had fitness problems this term. Fabinho's poor run of form has also not helped the Reds' cause.

Klopp has thus been forced to play youngsters Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho in midfield on several occasions.

Liverpool midfielder Keita returned to training last week

Keita returned to training last week, but will not be available for team selection until November, according to Neil Jones [via Football Insider]. He will reportedly continue working on his fitness over the next month.

Liverpool acquired Keita's services from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig for an initial sum of £52.75 million in 2018. However, the Guinean's time at Anfield has often been hindered by injuries.

The central midfielder has made 117 appearances across all competitions for the Merseyside-based club. He scored 11 goals and provided seven assists in those matches, while also helping the team win seven trophies.

Keita notably has his contract with the Anfield outfit running out at the end of the current season.

