"He's out and about, which is not normal for him" - Journalist explains why what Lionel Messi did this week proves he's loving life in Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's recent form at Inter Miami has generated media buzz around the Argentinian's life on and off the pitch in his American adventure.

In the first 11 games of the 2024 MLS campaign, Messi has stamped his authority, leading the league in both goals and assists. His standout performance came in a recent 4-1 victory over the New England Revolution, where he notched two goals and an assist.

The Argentine's form, alongside teammate Luis Suarez, has propelled Inter Miami to the top of the Eastern Conference after the first 11 games of the season. With the duo looking unstoppable, certain reporters believe that Lionel Messi has been loving his life in Florida.

Beat reporter Michelle Kaufman shed light on Messi's recent outing to a Miami Heat NBA playoff game, where he was spotted alongside Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba.

Speaking to the Miami Herald, Kaufman emphasized that Messi's public appearances, a rarity in Europe, signify his contentment with life in Florida and his newfound freedom to engage in leisure activities without constant scrutiny.

"He’s healthy, he’s having fun, he was at the Miami Heat game with the Beatles, Mount Rushmore, all four showed up in Busquets, Suarez and Alba, with their families for the game," she said.

"He’s out and about, which is not normal for him, to go to sporting events. He’s having a good time, he’s playing well and having fun."

Former USMNT star heaps praises for Lionel Messi

Former USMNT star Herculez Gomez echoed the sentiments of many, lauding Lionel Messi's impact on the MLS landscape. Gomez's praise for Messi's unparalleled talent and consistency underscores the Argentine's seamless transition to American soccer.

Speaking to ESPN, Gomez boldly claimed:

"He's the best player I've ever seen play Major League Soccer. I don't think it's a secret, I don't think it's debatable."

Citing Messi's staggering statistics of 22 goals and 11 assists in just 24 MLS appearances, Herculez Gomez believes that Messi's influence on the pitch has been nothing short of transformative. He added:

"This guy's has been as good as advertised. He's been that player. This is his playground and he's making every single player, every single opponent look amateur."

Lionel Messi was sidelined for multiple weeks after suffering a hamstring tweak during his CONCACAF Champions Cup match against Nashville earlier this year. Gomez believes that barring that period of injury, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has been nothing short of exceptional throughout his time in the US. He said:

"It's been that good and when he's not been good there's been a reason for it, it's been injury-related. But when he's healthy, when he's fit, when he's on the pitch, he's unstoppable."

Inter Miami will next be in action at home against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday (May 4).