“He’s an absolute disgrace”, “Wants Amorim to get sacked” - Fans slam ‘useless’ Manchester United star after 3-1 loss to Brentford

Manchester United fans on X have blasted Bruno Fernandes after he struggled to make an impact and missed a penalty during their 3-1 loss against Brentford. The two sides locked horns in the Premier League at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, September 27.

The Bees got off to a brilliant start, breaking the deadlock in the eighth minute after Igor Thiago unleashed an unstoppable effort into the top-left corner. Thiago then completed his brace 12 minutes later with a close-range effort following a rebound. Benjamin Sesko then halved the deficit in the 26th minute after he scored his first goal for the Red Devils to get his side back into the game.

Manchester United earned a lifeline in the 71st minute when Brentford conceded a penalty following Nathan Collins' foul on Bryan Mbeumo. However, Bruno Fernandes failed to take advantage, with Caoimhín Kelleher doing well to save in the bottom-right corner. Mathias Jensen then brilliantly fired home in the fifth minute of stoppage time to secure an impressive 3-1 win for Brentford.

In addition to his missed penalty, Fernandes missed one big chance and struggled with his distribution, completing five accurate long balls from an attempted 11, and delivering zero accurate crosses.

One Manchester United fan posted:

"Bruno Fernandes wants Amorim to get sacked. Sia captain"

TWO TERTY @TwoTerty_ Bruno Fernandes wants Amorim to get sacked. Sia captain

Another fan tweeted:

"I see you as someone far below me intellectually if you genuinely rate Bruno Fernandes highly. As a captain, player, “creator”, “midfielder” he’s an absolute disgrace."

- @sulkfenomeno I see you as someone far below me intellectually if you genuinely rate Bruno Fernandes highly. As a captain, player, “creator”, “midfielder” he’s an absolute disgrace.

Other fans reacted below:

Oluwadamilare Ffs 🌺 @xxfw1da Bruno fernandes is part of the useless players that needs to leave man united after they sack Amorim tonight.

MBAH @Mbahdeyforyou Bruno Fernandes is consistently inconsistent

曼联球迷 @_Utdbaki Yeah i am done with Bruno Fernandes. Get rid.

🇨🇦 @ranzafc If you’re a United fan and you think Bruno Fernandes is not the problem then this sport ain’t for you

Darren @MUFCDarren_ We rejected £100m for Bruno fernandes

💎 @TJayyyy_1 I can't stand watching Bruno Fernandes. Terrible player

Wealth @wealth_united_ Maturing is Realizing that Bruno Fernandes is the problem of this team

How did Manchester United fare during their 3-1 loss against Brentford?

Manchester United's poor start to the season continued as they suffered a 3-1 loss against Brentford. They are currently 13th in the Premier League table with seven points from six games, and next face Sunderland on October 4.

The Red Devils had more possession with 56 percent of the ball, completing 369 passes with an accuracy of 81 percent. Meanwhile, the hosts had 44 percent possession and completed 268 passes with an accuracy of 76 percent. The Bees won 50 duels as a unit, whereas United won 49.

Manchester United landed 14 shots in total, with six being on target, garnering an xG of 2.03. However, Bruno Fernandes' penalty miss returned to haunt them. On the other hand, Brentford mustered 10 shots in total, with eight being on target (xG of 1.99).

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on September 27 at 7:23 PM IST. They are subject to change.

About the author Silas Sud Silas has been a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda for 2 years. A Computer Applications graduate, he is a versatile writer who conducts in-depth research and verifies information from multiple sources to ensure complete accuracy in his articles. Silas was introduced to the beautiful game back in 2008, watching the Premier League on television.



Silas is a Liverpool supporter through and through and admires everything about the club – it’s history, culture, style of play, and all of its iconic players and managers. His favorite player is Steven Gerrard, who was also one of the primary reasons to get interested in football and support Liverpool.



Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who transformed the Reds from a mid-table club to Premier League champions. Liverpool’s fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Barcelona, scored by Divock Origi after the iconic ‘corner taken quickly’ moment from Trent Alexander-Arnold, holds a special place in Silas’ heart.



Apart from Europe’s top five leagues, he also follows Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. When not writing, he indulges in reading, traveling, fitness and gaming. Know More