“He’s an absolute disgrace”, “Wants Amorim to get sacked” - Fans slam ‘useless’ Manchester United star after 3-1 loss to Brentford

Manchester United fans on X have blasted Bruno Fernandes after he struggled to make an impact and missed a penalty during their 3-1 loss against Brentford. The two sides locked horns in the Premier League at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, September 27.
The Bees got off to a brilliant start, breaking the deadlock in the eighth minute after Igor Thiago unleashed an unstoppable effort into the top-left corner. Thiago then completed his brace 12 minutes later with a close-range effort following a rebound. Benjamin Sesko then halved the deficit in the 26th minute after he scored his first goal for the Red Devils to get his side back into the game.
Manchester United earned a lifeline in the 71st minute when Brentford conceded a penalty following Nathan Collins' foul on Bryan Mbeumo. However, Bruno Fernandes failed to take advantage, with Caoimhín Kelleher doing well to save in the bottom-right corner. Mathias Jensen then brilliantly fired home in the fifth minute of stoppage time to secure an impressive 3-1 win for Brentford.
In addition to his missed penalty, Fernandes missed one big chance and struggled with his distribution, completing five accurate long balls from an attempted 11, and delivering zero accurate crosses.
One Manchester United fan posted:
"Bruno Fernandes wants Amorim to get sacked. Sia captain"
Another fan tweeted:
"I see you as someone far below me intellectually if you genuinely rate Bruno Fernandes highly. As a captain, player, “creator”, “midfielder” he’s an absolute disgrace."
Other fans reacted below:
How did Manchester United fare during their 3-1 loss against Brentford?
Manchester United's poor start to the season continued as they suffered a 3-1 loss against Brentford. They are currently 13th in the Premier League table with seven points from six games, and next face Sunderland on October 4.
The Red Devils had more possession with 56 percent of the ball, completing 369 passes with an accuracy of 81 percent. Meanwhile, the hosts had 44 percent possession and completed 268 passes with an accuracy of 76 percent. The Bees won 50 duels as a unit, whereas United won 49.
Manchester United landed 14 shots in total, with six being on target, garnering an xG of 2.03. However, Bruno Fernandes' penalty miss returned to haunt them. On the other hand, Brentford mustered 10 shots in total, with eight being on target (xG of 1.99).
Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on September 27 at 7:23 PM IST. They are subject to change.