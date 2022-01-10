"He's absolute quality" - Kevin Phillips urges Manchester United to sign 'fantastic' player to strengthen key area

Former Premier League striker Kevin Phillips has advised Manchester United to sign Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves. The former Sunderland striker heaped praise on the Portuguese international. He said that the 24-year-old has developed into a 'top-class Premier League player'.

Ruben Neves joined Wolves from Portuguese club Porto in the summer of 2017 in a deal worth £15.8 million. He immediately helped Wolves gain promotion to the Premier League from the Championship. Neves has been one of Wolves' standout players during his three-and-a-half seasons in the English top flight.

He played a key role in Wolves' 1-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 3 in the Premier League. His impressive performances have caught the attention of a host of Europe's top clubs, including United. Phillips has now urged the Premer League giants to sign Neves.

"He's a quality player. He's one of those players that always wants to get on the ball. For me, I think he's an upgrade on McTominay and Fred. He has got better distribution; he's better on the ball; he's absolute quality. He can score goals as well," Phillips told Football Insider.

"I remember sitting on the bench at Molineuz when Derby played Wolves; he scored that volley, incredible. He has developed into a top-class Premier League player. From a Wolves point of view, it'll be gutting. He will have no problems getting into that Man United midfield; he's fantastic."

Neves has scored 21 goals in 196 games for Wolves across competitions. That includes one league goal this season, which has helped propel Bruno Lage's side to eighth place in the Premier League table.

Neves has just two years remaining on his current contract with Wolves. Reports suggest that the Portuguese midfielder could be available for £40 million.

Manchester United could sign Ruben Neves during the ongoing transfer window

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea - Premier League

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United are interested in signing Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves during the ongoing January transfer window. Despite Scott McTominay and Fred showing signs of improvement under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, United are keen to reinforce their midfield.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United are determined to sign Rúben Neves this month. The Wolves midfielder has two years left on his contract and United could make an offer of around £35m to lure Neves - a client of Jorge Mendes - away from the Midlands this month.



(Source: Sun Sport) Manchester United are determined to sign Rúben Neves this month. The Wolves midfielder has two years left on his contract and United could make an offer of around £35m to lure Neves - a client of Jorge Mendes - away from the Midlands this month.(Source: Sun Sport) 🚨 Manchester United are determined to sign Rúben Neves this month. The Wolves midfielder has two years left on his contract and United could make an offer of around £35m to lure Neves - a client of Jorge Mendes - away from the Midlands this month.(Source: Sun Sport) https://t.co/dsS6tpNHIk

United, however, will have to part ways with some fringe players before making a move for Neves.

Also Read Article Continues below

Jesse Lingard, Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial have struggled to break into the starting lineup this season, and have been linked with moves away from Old Trafford in recent weeks. The sale of the trio could help United raise the funds to land Neves.

Edited by Bhargav