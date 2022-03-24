“He’s absolutely different class” – Scott McTominay claims 33-year-old forward is ‘similar’ to Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo

Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay has compared Bayern Munich ace Robert Lewandowski with his Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Tartan Army are set to face Poland in a friendly tonight after their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoff game against Ukraine got postponed. Lewandowski is likely to be the single biggest threat from the visitors, as the striker is in red-hot form.

“Similar to Cristiano, every footballer in the world can look at the way he’s looked after himself. You get out of it what you put in. Hard work always pays off for these top players.”



He reached 50 goals for club and country for the season last weekend following a brace in Bayern's victory over Union Berlin and will be hungry for more.

McTominay knows his team need to keep an eye on the 33-year-old hitman while acknowledging that he's a phenomenal player. In a press conference ahead of the game, the Scot said:

“He’s absolutely different class the way he’s looked after his body over the years. He’s obviously a phenomenal football player, and he’s somebody who’s not shy to get himself in the box and score goals."

The 25-year-old further compared Lewandowski with Ronaldo on the basis of longevity, saying:

“If he plays, we have to be aware of him. Full credit to him; he’s had an amazing career ,and he’s still going. The longevity in which he has scored goals has been absolutely fantastic. Similar to Cristiano, every footballer in the world can look at the way he’s looked after himself. You get out of it what you put in. Hard work always pays off for these top players.”

Manchester United's Scott McTominay confident against Poland despite Andy Robertson's absence

Scotland are set to be without their captain Andy Robertson, as he recovers from COVID-19.

He won’t be going on international duty, so he will have a well earned rest while he recovers from illness. Jurgen Klopp confirms Andy Robertson has tested positive for covid-19.He won’t be going on international duty, so he will have a well earned rest while he recovers from illness. Jurgen Klopp confirms Andy Robertson has tested positive for covid-19.He won’t be going on international duty, so he will have a well earned rest while he recovers from illness. 💪

While his absence will be felt, McTominay is defiant, considering the number of big-game players in Steve Clarke's squad. The Manchester United star added in this regard:

“We’ve got a lot of players in the squad now who are capable of being captain. We’ve got a lot of guys who are way past 20 caps and are always here for every camp. I think the leaders we’ve got in the group are pretty strong guys, and they don’t take any messing about. We’ve got a good group.

He continued:

“Everybody’s playing massive games every week, and millions of fans all over the world are watching every game in the Premier League, so the boys know the level of responsibility we’ve got from our own club’s fans, and then we come away with Scotland and make sure we deliver again."

