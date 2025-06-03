"He's been absolutely flogged to death" - Paul Scholes asks Manchester United to keep hold of under-fire star amid exit rumors

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has urged the club to keep faith with under-fire striker Rasmus Hojlund amid reports he is on his way out. The Danish striker has struggled to impress since he arrived from Atalanta in the summer of 2023 for a reported €77.8 million.

Discussing the striker’s future at the club, Scholes said on the Overlap via Goal:

“I'd keep Hojlund, I know he's not been great but he's a 22-year-old kid who has been asked to play centre-forward for Manchester United on his own for the last two years. I know he's not been great but he's a 22-year-old kid who has been asked to play centre-forward for Manchester United on his own for the last two years.

"He's had to play every week. He's the only one there. He's a 22-year-old kid. With the way they play, Man United should have at least three top centre-forwards, and I'd bring him into that.”

The former Red Devils star explained how the club could help Hojlund out, saying:

"Get Osimhen and Gyokeres. Hojlund, he's struggled like mad of late, especially, but he's not got the chance to sit down and watch, If a striker is not doing well, no confidence, the manager sits you down and says, 'have a look, get a bit of hunger back, a bit of feeling back for the game.'

"We all know he has got centre-forward qualities, we've seen it. Not enough, I know that, but if he has got experience around him...Say he had Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke around him, it'd bring him on so much. He's been absolutely flogged to death. People forget how old he is. A lot of it is confidence.”

Rasmus Hojlund’s time at the Red Devils has arguably been an unmitigated disappointment. He has managed just 26 goals and six assists in 6410 minutes across 95 games, costing the side over €2.4 million per goal involvement.

Inter Milan interested in signing Rasmus Hojlund from Manchester United - Reports

According to a report by Gazetta dello Sport, Inter Milan are interested in signing Rasmus Hojlund from the Red Devils this summer. The Danish striker has struggled to impress since he signed for the English giants and could be allowed to leave this summer amid a rebuild.

The Nerazzurri were well beaten in the final of the UEFA Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain. They are keen to reinvest in their club ahead of the new campaign. They ended last season without silverware despite going deep into every competition. They consider the Danish striker one of a few options that could strengthen them.

Hojlund is contracted to Manchester United until the summer of 2028. Given his recent poor performances, he is unlikely to command a massive fee for his services.

