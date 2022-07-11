“He’s achieved a lot of success” – Erik ten Hag provides clear update on Manchester United captain for next season

Erik ten Hag has provided a crucial update on who the Manchester United captain will be from next season.

Harry Maguire has held the armband since Ashley Young's departure from the club in January 2020, but the England defender has been heavily criticized for a string of mediocre performances last term.

Many supporters of the Red Devils believe Maguire should be stripped of the honor as he should not be playing at all, but speaking at a press conference at their pre-season tour of Thailand, Ten Hag updated reporters on the captaincy issue.

The 52-year-old appeared to back Maguire to continue as captain, as he stated as per The Manchester Evening News:

"Harry Maguire is the captain. He's an established captain, he's achieved a lot of success, so I don't doubt this issue."

Whether or not the 29-year-old has achieved a lot of success during his time at Manchester United is certainly up for debate, as the club have not won a trophy since their Europa League success in 2017.

The 20-time champions of England will be back in Europe's secondary competition next term as they finished their most recent campaign with their lowest points total in the Premier League era.

B/R Football @brfootball Erik ten Hag confirms Harry Maguire will continue as Manchester United captain next season Erik ten Hag confirms Harry Maguire will continue as Manchester United captain next season 🔴 https://t.co/Twp6g4OwHH

Harry Maguire backed to stay as Manchester United captain by teammate

Although the England international has been slammed for his performances on the pitch, fellow centre-back Victor Lindelof has backed Maguire to continue as the leader of the group, as the former Leicester star was described as "a great captain".

Maguire also had to deal with several off-the-field issues last season, including an arrest while on holiday in Greece last August, according to The Guardian.

There are several candidates who could realistically take over as United captain, incluidng Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes. But Maguire has been backed by Lindelof to continue, who also heaped praise on his defensive partner. As per The Mirror, the Sweden international stated:

“I think he's a great captain. Harry is a great player and a great captain as well. He's a very nice guy off the pitch, he tries to talk a lot and communicate with the players.

“It’s normal, if you're the captain of the biggest club in the world, that people outside will speak. But I don’t think it’s a problem for him and I think everyone trusts him as well.”

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Ten Hag has confirmed Harry Maguire is the captain.....told you. Ridiculous. How can someone who led us like that last year, leaks etc still be captain. Ten Hag just said Maguire has achieved a lot of success over the years Ten Hag has confirmed Harry Maguire is the captain.....told you. Ridiculous. How can someone who led us like that last year, leaks etc still be captain. Ten Hag just said Maguire has achieved a lot of success over the years

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far