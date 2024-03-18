"He’s very affected and could not join us today" - Xavi sends message to Barcelona star who missed Atletico clash due to personal reasons 

Barcelona manager Xavi has dedicated his side's 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid to Joao Cancelo, who reportedly missed the clash due to personal reasons.

The Blaugrana secured a dominant victory over Atletico at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium on Sunday courtesy of goals from Joao Felix, Robert Lewandowski, and Fermin Lopez.

Cancelo was not named in the squad travelling to the Spanish capital and it was reported before the fixture that the full-back was injured. However, after the game, multiple reports circulated claiming that the Manchester City loanee missed the encounter due to personal reasons.

Goalscorer Fermin Lopez sent a message to his Barcelona teammate after the match, saying (via Barca Blaugranes):

"Very happy. Content with the win. I wanted to dedicate this victory to Cancelo, who is having a hard time."

Xavi followed suit and hailed Cancelo in his post-match press conference. He said (via Barca Universal):

"Cancelo is such a good guy, with a very big heart. He's very affected and he could not join us today, but we dedicate the win to him."

Barcelona have now moved past Girona, who lost against Getafe this weekend, to second in the La Liga table. The Blaugrana sit eight points behind league leaders Real Madrid with nine games left to go this campaign.

Xavi's side will next face Las Palmas away in the Spanish top tier on 31 March.

"I think he will stay" - Gerard Pique makes huge claim about Barcelona boss Xavi's future

Barcelona icon Gerard Pique has claimed that Xavi will stay at the club beyond this season and reverse his decision to step down this summer.

The Spanish manager delivered a shocking announcement earlier this year, expressing his desire to leave the Blaugrana by stating that the club needs a change of dynamic. The news came shortly after Jurgen Klopp declared he would depart Liverpool at the end of the season.

However, Pique believes Xavi made the wrong decision and claimed that the Spanish manager is likely to change his mind and stay at Barcelona. He said during an interview with The Times (via Barca Universal):

"I don't think Xavi's decision is 100% correct. Let's see, I think he will stay. I don't talk to Xavi everyday, but we talked a few times. I want the best for him because it will be the best for the club."

Xavi has reaffirmed that he is clear about leaving the club this summer and has no intentions of changing his plans. Speaking before his side's goalless draw against Atletic Club at the start of the month, he said:

“No, no. As of today nothing has changed. There is no issue. Step by step and think about Athletic Club. There is nothing more.”